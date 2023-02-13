Every movie trailer that played during the Super Bowl

From "Fast X" to "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," we received a dozen new movie trailers during the Super Bowl. Universal, Marvel, Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures

A total of 12 movie trailers aired during Super Bowl LVII.

In case you missed any, Insider rounded up every movie trailer in the order they aired on Sunday.

"Fast X," "Transformers," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," and "Indiana Jones" had new trailers.

Ghostface takes to NYC in "Scream VI." Paramount Pictures

Many may have missed the "Scream VI" teaser that aired during the pregame show.

Before the Super Bowl even started, Paramount released a spot for its sixth "Scream" movie starring Jenna Ortega ("Wednesday"). This teaser wasn't much of a surprise since the studio released the TV spot online four days ago.

In the sixth film, Ghostface heads to New York City to continue slashing. Also starring Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox, Jack Champion, Tony Revolori, and Samara Weaving, "Scream 6" is in theaters on March 10.

You can watch the trailer here .

Adam Driver blasts his way through prehistoric Earth in "65." Sony Pictures

Adam Driver's dinosaur movie "65" also aired a spot during the pregame show.

This has one of the coolest plot reveals we've seen in a long time. A pilot (Adam Driver) crash-lands on a planet only to learn he and the other sole survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), landed on Earth 65 million years ago. Now, they're running from dinosaurs.

Written, directed, and produced by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, this trailer wasn't much of a surprise either since Sony released it online two days ahead of the Super Bowl. "65" is also in theaters on March 10.

You can watch the trailer here .

Keri Russell in "Cocaine Bear." Universal

"Cocaine Bear" was the final pregame trailer.

Universal's upcoming movie about a bear who eats a large amount of cocaine also had a very brief pregame ad that isn't currently online.

Directed by Elizabeth Banks, the comedy stars Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Ray Liotta in one of his final roles. The movie's in theaters on February 24.

You can watch a full trailer for the film here .

Mirage and Anthony Ramos in "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." Paramount Pictures

After Chris Stapleton's national anthem performance, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," debuted a trailer.

The "Transformers" saga returns this summer with a new film, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." The 30-second spot showed a new Autobot, Mirage, who transforms into a Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8.

The film will introduce Maximals, Predacons, and Terracons to the Autobots and Decepticon battle that's been taking place on Earth. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos, the film's in theaters on June 9.

You can watch the trailer here .

Things are looking grim for Rocket Raccoon in the new "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" trailer. Marvel Studios

An emotional "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" trailer played after the coin toss.

Before kickoff, we got a new spot for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." The final film in James Gunn's trilogy follows a heartbroken Peter (Chris Pratt) as the group faces a new threat.

While audiences saw a short teaser on TV, a full trailer was released online. Also starring Zoe Saldaña, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, and Will Poulter, "GotG Vol. 3" is in theaters on May 5.

You can watch the full trailer here .

An extra scene for "Fast X" appears in the film's Super Bowl spot. Universal Pictures

A spot for "Fast X" contained an extra scene that wasn't in the full trailer released on Friday.

Universal's 10th "Fast and the Furious" movie debuted a TV spot featuring Dom diving off of a dam in his Dodge Charger to escape a crash.

The new film revisits the events of 2011's "Fast Five" as Dom's family is targeted by the son (Jason Momoa) of an old foe. Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese, Sung Kang, Ludacris, and Brie Larson all star in the sequel out in theaters on May 19.

You can watch the new TV spot here and the full trailer here .

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) and Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in the fifth "Indiana Jones" film. Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm released a new trailer for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

The fifth "Indiana Jones" movie follows Indy (Ford) and his goddaughter, Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), as they go up against ex-Nazis who are working for NASA to help in the space race.

Also starring Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies ("Raiders of the Lost Ark"), and Mads Mikkelsen, the film, directed by James Mangold ("Logan"), is in theaters on June 30.

You can watch the trailer here .

Michael Keaton appears to be in a large portion of "The Flash." Warner Bros.

Michael Keaton's Batman appeared in a trailer for "The Flash."

Warner Bros. released the long-delayed trailer for "The Flash" online ahead of its TV debut.

In the film, Flash (Ezra Miller) will use his powers to travel back in time. In doing so, he puts the entire multiverse in peril and finds himself needing the help of a very different Batman to fix the world.

Also starring Ben Affleck as his Batman and Sasha Calle as Supergirl, the movie, out June 16, will act as a reset for James Gunn's forthcoming slate of DC films .

You can watch the full trailer here . The big game spot, here, features some different footage.

Rege Jean Page plays Xenk, Michelle Rodriguez plays Holga, Chris Pine plays Edgin, Sophia Lillis plays Doric and Justice Smith plays Simon in "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves." Paramount Pictures and eOne

A TV spot for "Dungeons & Dragons" quickly followed.

Based on the roleplaying game of the same name, Chris Pine leads a group of adventurers on a heist to retrieve a lost relic.

Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant, "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is in theaters on March 31.

You can watch the trailer here .

Actor Jonathan Majors and director Michael B. Jordan on the set of their film "Creed III." Eli Ade/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

A trailer for "Creed III" played ahead of the halftime show.

Ahead of Rihanna's halftime performance , MGM released a teaser for the next "Creed" sequel.

After enjoying a successful boxing career and building a family, the third chapter in the saga follows Creed (Jordan) as he goes up against a former friend and boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), who recently left prison. Directed by and starring Michael B. Jordan, the film's in theaters on March 3.

You can watch the trailer here .

Matt Damon and Viola Davis in "Air: Courting a Legend." Amazon Studios

After the halftime show, Amazon debuted a new trailer for its Ben Affleck-directed "Air: Courting a Legend."

Friends Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are teaming up for another movie this spring that follows the partnership between Nike and Michael Jordan.

Also starring Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker, and Viola Davis, it's in theaters on April 5.

You can watch the Super Bowl spot here and the full trailer here .

Will Ferrell is a naive pup out for revenge on his owner. Universal Pictures

A trailer for Will Ferrell's comedy "Strays" also played.

Ferrell voices a dog, Reggie, who learns his owner (Will Forte) abandoned him. He teams up with a group of other dogs to exact revenge.

Also starring the voice talents of Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher, and Randall Park, Universal released the full trailer for the comedy online four days ago.

You can watch the trailer here .