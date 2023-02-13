NJPW reveals New Japan Cup 2023 bracket

The tournament begins on March 5.
NJPW has revealed the bracket for the New Japan Cup 2023 tournament, set to begin on March 5.
This year's tournament will have 24 competitors, with eight receiving first round byes. The winner will receive an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at Sakura Genesis on April 8.
The eight wrestlers receiving byes are:
- KENTA
- Chase Owens
- Jeff Cobb
- Will Ospreay
- Hirooki Goto
- NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga
- Great-O-Khan
- NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr.
The first round matches:
Sunday, March 5, NJPW 51st anniversary show --
- SANADA vs. Taichi
- Tetsuya Naito vs. El Phantasmo
Monday, March 6 --
- EVIL vs. Ren Narita
- Toru Yano vs. Mark Davis
- David Finlay vs. Tomohiro Ishii
- Shota Umino vs. Yujiro Takahashi
Friday, March 10 --
- YOSHI-HASHI vs. Kyle Fletcher
- Shingo Takagi vs. Aaron Henare
The second round matchups:
Saturday, March 11 --
- SANADA/Taichi winner vs. KENTA
- Tetsuya Naito/El Phantasmo winner vs. Chase Owens
Sunday, March 12 --
- YOSHI-HASHI/Kyle Fletcher winner vs. Hirooki Goto
- Shingo Takagi/Aaron Henare winner vs. Tama Tonga
Monday, March 13 --
- Toru Yano/Mark Davis winner vs. Will Ospreay
- Ren Narita/EVIL winner vs. Jeff Cobb
Wednesday, March 15 --
- David Finlay/Tomohiro Ishii winner vs. Great-O-Khan
- Shota Umino/Yujiro Takahashi winner vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
The quarterfinals will be held on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18, with the semifinals set for Sunday, March 19. The tournament final will take place on Tuesday, March 21.
The bracket:
