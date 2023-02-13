NJPW reveals New Japan Cup 2023 bracket

The tournament begins on March 5.

NJPW has revealed the bracket for the New Japan Cup 2023 tournament, set to begin on March 5.

This year's tournament will have 24 competitors, with eight receiving first round byes. The winner will receive an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at Sakura Genesis on April 8.

The eight wrestlers receiving byes are:

KENTA

Chase Owens

Jeff Cobb

Will Ospreay

Hirooki Goto

NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga

Great-O-Khan

NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr.

The first round matches:

Sunday, March 5, NJPW 51st anniversary show --

SANADA vs. Taichi

Tetsuya Naito vs. El Phantasmo

Monday, March 6 --

EVIL vs. Ren Narita

Toru Yano vs. Mark Davis

David Finlay vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Shota Umino vs. Yujiro Takahashi

Friday, March 10 --

YOSHI-HASHI vs. Kyle Fletcher

Shingo Takagi vs. Aaron Henare

The second round matchups:

Saturday, March 11 --

SANADA/Taichi winner vs. KENTA

Tetsuya Naito/El Phantasmo winner vs. Chase Owens

Sunday, March 12 --

YOSHI-HASHI/Kyle Fletcher winner vs. Hirooki Goto

Shingo Takagi/Aaron Henare winner vs. Tama Tonga

Monday, March 13 --

Toru Yano/Mark Davis winner vs. Will Ospreay

Ren Narita/EVIL winner vs. Jeff Cobb

Wednesday, March 15 --

David Finlay/Tomohiro Ishii winner vs. Great-O-Khan

Shota Umino/Yujiro Takahashi winner vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

The quarterfinals will be held on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18, with the semifinals set for Sunday, March 19. The tournament final will take place on Tuesday, March 21.

The bracket: