Ukraine says energy needs being met after Russian air strikes

KYIV, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine was meeting consumers' energy needs on Monday after carrying out repairs to the national power network following the latest wave of Russian air strikes, Energy Minister German Galushchenko said.

Galushchenko said emergency repairs had been completed rapidly after Russian attacks on Friday that struck energy facilities across the country.

"And today, on the first business day of the week, despite a significant increase in consumption, Ukraine's power system continues to meet the electricity needs of consumers," Galushchenko said in a statement.

The national power grid operator, Ukrenergo, said additional power units had been put into operation at several thermal power plants following the repair work.

It also said on the Telegram messaging app that hydroelectric power plants were operating intensively and added: "Increased daylight hours and clear weather favour generation from renewable energy sources."

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also hailed the repair efforts in an evening video address on Sunday, but said it was too soon to declare victory on the energy front.

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine's southern military forces, said the country should ensure it was prepared for further air attacks, possibly on the first anniversary of Russia's invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

"If we are talking about the time from one massive missile attack to the next, it's about two weeks, and we can note that from the previous (date) to the next one is exactly February 24," she told Ukrainian television on Monday.

"Considering the enemy's commitment to sacred dates, it's necessary to be ready," she said.

