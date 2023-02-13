Case for Kansas school vouchers riddled with misleading statistics, cherrypicked data

Georgia economist Ben Scafidi addresses the House K-12 Education Budget Committee on Feb. 8, 2023. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

On Wednesday, the House K-12 Education Budget Committee passed a massive voucher bill that will gut the state’s public education system if made into law.

In advance of the vote the legislators entertained a Georgia economist, Ben Scafidi, a big name in the national “school choice” crusade, who regaled the committee with a long story about why he thinks Kansas schools are failing. Aside from the obvious issues inherent in paying a guy from out-of-state to tell us about our own numbers, the presentation was riddled with problems.

Specifically, it wasn’t true.

Readers of the Reflector opinion section will be familiar with the standard, but still compelling, case for keeping vouchers out of Kansas: States that implement vouchers have decreased student performance , the current push for vouchers is part of a persistent historical effort to keep schools segregated , and the vast majority of K-12 parents are satisfied with their children’s education .

But let’s act as if we’re coming at this argument with fresh eyes. What did Scafidi fly all the way here to tell us, and was any of it valid?

He had two main points: Kansas irresponsibly spends more and more money on public schools, and our test scores are bad. Let’s tackle each one.

Scafidi’s first slides were about total spending per student. He claimed that Kansas has increased its spending per student, from 2003 to 2020, by 25%. This is a total misrepresentation of district budgets.

What he did was take a bunch of different kinds of money (local, state, federal and extra Covid-19 funds) that is spent for a whole bunch of different things (such as food, transportation and insurance) and put it all in a big pile, and then compare that pile to 2003’s spending.

It’s such a messy equation as to be useless, but in a classic conservative move he made it seem to be all about administrator salaries.

This talking point is exhausting. School systems are subject to massive state and federal oversight and require an enormous amount of administration. Nobody is thrilled about it, trust me. Nobody in any school district delights in hiring somebody to full-time process Medicaid payments for students who need services instead of hiring somebody to actually provide those services, but we have to. It’s required by law.

More importantly, though, is the irony of Scafidi’s testimony. He spent a significant amount of time chastising Kansas public schools for administrative bloat that he “discovered” using the Kansas Department of Education’s own website.

Not only is this a total misrepresentation of expenditures (see the Kansas Association of School Boards report) , but in the future, if we want to see how our public tax dollars are being spent in schools and what the breakdown is per spending type, we will have no way of doing that because private schools don’t have to tell us. He hammered a false point leveraging a system of transparency he would have us do away with in the wake of this bill’s implementation.

Let’s look at real numbers. Let’s do actual base state aid per pupil .

I’ll start in 2003 because he did, but I’m going to go all the way up to the current year because … truth.

The base state aid for each student in 2003? $3,863. The base state aid for each student in 2022? $4,846.

That’s a 19% decrease when adjusted for inflation (using the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI Calculator ).

We are spending less per student than we were in 2003.

But, wait! There’s more hypocrisy. The legislation’s fiscal note reports that the administrative costs of implementing the bill will come at a “cost of $111,658 per employee” for salaries and benefits, and an additional $11,560 per employee for office costs.

According to the document, if only current private school students take advantage of the program and our state’s staffing looks similar to Arizona’s (one of Scafidi’s favorites) the program will require the immediate hiring of at least 14 staff people, for a total minimum administrative cost of $1,725,052 annually.

That total doesn’t include any software and technical development costs. In short, the voucher program won’t eliminate any administrative costs from public schools (vouchers cut funding, not rules, for true public schools), but they will increase administrative costs at the state level significantly — by millions and millions of dollars.

Now let’s look at test scores.

Scafidi made a big show of talking about how bad Kansas kids do on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the NAEP. First of all, we don’t do poorly on the NAEP. Our scores have gone down in recent years because our funding has gone down. That’s just a national educational reality. Scores on standardized tests reflect parental income and state spending on education .

But more importantly he tried to unfavorably compare us with Arizona and Florida, two states that have implemented large-scale voucher programs. Again, he used data from 2003 and 2019, which is weird, because the 2022 data is available. Those years aren’t random, of course. He cherry-picked and manipulated numbers to tell a fictional story of Kansas educational decay. Here’s some truth — the most up-to-date score comparison, which you can easily view on the NAEP website .

As you can see, Kansas could do better, but we’re not in a deep dark educational wasteland like some Republican legislators would have you believe.

It should also be noted that Florida has a statutory requirement that any student in 3rd grade who is not achieving at a “proficient” level on a state test is held back and not promoted to 4th grade . That may significantly help test scores but be detrimental to kids’ mental well-being and overall safety .

In short, we do not need to be saved from ourselves, financially or academically. Kansas public schools are on the right track. The Gannon decision set us on the path to restored funding, Gov. Kelly’s budget will fully fund special education, and our public school students and teachers are among the best in the world.

Expanded voucher programs will only hurt us. And that’s the truth.

Liz Meitl is a public school teacher in USD 500, and her two children attend Kansas public schools. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify the voices of people who are affected by public policies or excluded from public debate. Find information, including how to submit your own commentary, here .

