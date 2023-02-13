Saddiq Bey expected to make Atlanta Hawks debut tonight in Charlotte

The Atlanta Hawks believed they had added small forward Saddiq Bey at the NBA Trade Deadline as part of a 4-team trade last Thursday, but he was unable to make his debut on Saturday night as the trade got held up due to the failed physical of another player.

Gary Payton II was part of the deal, moving from Portland to Golden State, but after he failed his physical with the Warriors, it was up to Golden State to either accept the deal or nix all aspects, and on Sunday evening they made their decision.

Despite Bey being sidelined on Saturday night, the Hawks were able to easily dispatch the Spurs for their second straight victory and move back above .500 on the season.

Saddiq Bey, a 6'7 small forward who was averaging 14.8 points per game this season while with the Detroit Pistons and is a career 35.7% 3-point shooter, will look to become a key member of the Hawks second unit as the team pushes for a top-6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

While this closes the book on this trade for the Hawks, the Warriors are working with the league office and have filed a complaint based on potential misleading from the Portland Trail Blazers.