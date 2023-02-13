Open in App
Trump bashes Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance

By Sarah Polus,

8 days ago

Former President Trump doubled down on his attacks on superstar singer Rihanna on Sunday night following her Super Bowl performance.

Rihanna performed various hits including “Umbrella” and “Work” in her halftime show, during which she revealed she is pregnant with her second child. Her reps confirmed her pregnancy following the show.

Trump wasn’t a fan.

“EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history — This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Sunday night.

“Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!'” he added.

Trump’s comments appear to reference Rihanna spraypainting a car with “F**k Trump” in 2020, which Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) wrote about on Truth Social earlier this week.

“Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!” Jackson wrote.

Trump previously slammed Rihanna two days ago, writing , “Without her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!”

The former has feuded with the hitmaking singer before, notably, after she took legal action in 2018 to prevent Trump from playing her music at his rallies.

Rihanna was also an outspoken critic of Trump during his time in the White House. She blasted his so-called “Muslin ban” in 2017, which barred citizens of seven majority Muslim countries from visiting the U.S.

“Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!” she wrote on Twitter .

