Photo Shoot: Musical moments

Full disclosure, I was a band kid in high school. I took on the alto saxophone in fifth grade and rode the musical wave through high school, making it all the way to first chair. At some point in high school, photography became my first love and the rest is history.

So I have always had a soft spot for covering music stories, and there have been some great assignments. Early on I was sent out to Provincetown on a whale watch boat with saxophonist Paul Winter in a thick fog playing from “Songs of the Humpback Whale” album.

Politicians have been given the gift of some great musical experiences. Back in the '90s, President Clinton’s Martha’s Vineyard summer vacations always produced a lively press party. But the most memorable was one year in Menemsha, the band Entrain was performing and then literally right in front of me, Clinton picks up a saxophone and starts playing with Carly Simon singing. It doesn’t get better than that.

Back on the Vineyard again on the fairgrounds, for a reunion concert with James Taylor and Simon. The show didn’t start until dusk and we had a 9 p.m. deadline. I snapped about 20 photos from our lawn seats in the audience and literally ran back to a nearby house to develop film.

The Democratic Convention in Boston in 2004 provided two great music moments, again, I was standing in front of the stage during a dress rehearsal watching Carole King rehearse. Later at Symphony Hall, U2’s Bono sang a tribute to Sen. Ted Kennedy, the press had balcony access.

Most musical memories are not about celebrities, but about hometown talent. The Cape’s school music programs turn out many talented musicians, putting on great concerts throughout the school year. When the mid-winter days of gray wrap us in cold, there is always the All Cape and Islands Music Festival. Students compete for their spots in a band, orchestra and two choral groups.

The striking thing about photographing this is watching rehearsals. There in the band rooms and hallways of a local high school students practice, over and over again, get up the next day and practice again. In this age of instant everything where even intelligence is gained artificially, mastering music skills requires perseverance and time. Then, performing in a large group means everyone has to rise to a high level. Photographing all this is a shuffling game, chorus, orchestra, and band, trying not to trip over music stands or stumble over instrument cases, yes it has happened.

After about 90 minutes of image making I ended up in the auditorium as Chorus Director Clay Jolly was coaxing out the best from his stage full of singers. During a final run-through of “When I Rise Up,” I stowed the cameras and just took in the music. Watching them all singing their hearts out was a reassuring gift on a cold winter morning and a trip down memory lane.

