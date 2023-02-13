Young professionals on Cape Cod want to hear from you, in new survey

Do you want to help shape the future of Cape Cod for young professionals and their families? Your comments in the second "Shape the Cape" survey sponsored by the nonprofit Cape Cod Young Professionals will help, according to CEO Kristen Vose Clothier.

This is the second "Shape the Cape Survey" conducted by the nonprofit. Its goal is to collect information on the key challenges facing young professionals who live and work in the region. The survey asks respondents about a range of factors affecting their lives, the challenges they see for retaining and sustaining a young workforce, and opportunities that could support and sustain a future Cape Cod workforce.

Respondents can share their experiences and insights on housing, early childhood education and child care, job and professional opportunities, health care and infrastructure. The survey also gives respondents a chance to share what they see as the most significant impediments to employee recruitment and retention, and any creative strategies for solving them. Data will be shared with local and regional decision-makers.

The survey results will be presented at a Shape the Cape Summit on March 28. A summary of the results will be put on the nonprofit's website.

More than 3,000 people responded to the survey in 2014. Those who fill out the survey may choose to enter a drawing to win a giveaway package valued at $1,000. The winner will be drawn at the Shape the Cape Summit.

Fill out the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2023ShapetheCape.

The Shape the Cape Summit will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 28 at the Sea Crest Beach Motel in Falmouth. Registration is required at capecodyoungprofessionals.org/events/shape-the-cape-summit.

Contact Denise Coffey at dcoffey@capecodonline.com. Follow her on Twitter: @DeniseCoffeyCCT.

