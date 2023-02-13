West Branch board honors students

BELOIT – West Branch Local Schools Board of Education has honored students Liam Granger, Lucas Herold and Olivia Greeneisen.

Liam Granger – The fourth-grader at West Branch Intermediate School was the honored student for November. Teachers recognize him as a role model – leading, helping, participating and being conscientious in his work. “Liam is the kind of kid that exhibits a strong sense of duty, maturity, and responsibility at a young age,” says West Branch Intermediate Principal Fritz Schlueter.

Lucas Herold – The seventh-grader at West Branch Middle School was the honored student for December. His personality, academic and musical skills, and creativity are noted by teachers throughout his three years at the Middle School. His musical talents earned a position in the District 5 Ohio Music Education Association Middle School honors band this fall, placing fourth chair out of 16 players from three counties. “Lucas is a creative, inquisitive student who is always engaged in designing his projects,” says his STEM teacher, Mrs. Ginocchi.

Olivia Greeneisen – The West Branch sophomore was the honored student for January. She is active both in and out of school while maintaining a strong academic standing. Olivia is involved in Altman Ambassadors, a member of the color guard squad and an office aide. “Olivia’s pleasant demeanor, work ethic, and kind heart do not go unnoticed by our students and staff here at the high school,” says West Branch High School Assistant Principal Penny DeShields.