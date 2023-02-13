OBITUARY: Richard ‘Dick’ Eugene Leedy

Richard ‘Dick’ Eugene Leedy, age 80 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023.

He was born in Lebanon, PA on July 6, 1942, where he completed high school and joined the Army soon after. He loved his family and friends immensely and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea for a year where he entertained both officers and enlisted men with his beautiful tenor voice as part of the General’s Chorus. He was a very proud Veteran and a founding member of American Legion Post 281 in Mt. Juliet where he served as Adjutant during their first two to three years. Being a life member with 35 years of service to the Legion, he also served as Adjutant for many years at Post 88 in Donelson, Tennessee.

He was a blessing to everyone he met, a compassionate and kindhearted man who never met a stranger.

He was loved by all and enjoyed life to the fullest with a great passion for singing. He was a member of the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center Choir, enjoyed singing Karaoke and had his own Karaoke business for many years. He also performed locally with a friend, Bill Feathers, in a singing duo called “Two Men and a Guitar” for many years. He loved Gospel music and the Golden Oldies.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Hess Leedy and Eugene Leedy and son, Dwayne Carl Leedy.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Kathleen “Kathy” Ball Harter Leedy; children, James Richard Leedy (Carolyn), Curt (Cindy) Harter, Bobby (Beth) Harter, Katrina Roberts and Melissa Castro; siblings, Judy Heagy, Merrilyn Dundore, Kathy (Tony) James and Brian (Chairie) Leedy. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

The Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, February 15th at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 North Mount Juliet Road, Mount Juliet, Tennessee at 12:00 pm. The Visitation will also be held on Wednesday, February 15th from 9:00 am until service time at 12:00 pm. Interment will take place at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at 2:00 pm. https://sellarsfuneralservices.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the American Legion National Emergency Fund.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet has been entrusted with the care of Dick and his family wishes to thank All Heart Home Health for their continued therapy support and Alice Hospice for bringing him home safely, caring for him and keeping him comfortable.

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Richard ‘Dick’ Eugene Leedy appeared first on Wilson County Source .