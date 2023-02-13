“I won’t be able to get 100 points; that’s unbelievable” - LeBron James was always aware of his ceiling as a scorer

Scoring the most points in both the regular season and playoffs is a nice consolation prize to have for “The King.”

LeBron James may have collected the NBA’s all-time scoring crown last week, but despite putting up the most points we’ve ever seen, he knew way back in 2008 that he’d never be able to score 100 points in a single game.

The Los Angeles Lakers All-Star hit a fadeaway jump shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder inside Crypto.com Arena to surpass icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the elusive record, but when looking back , he knew that putting up the greatest single scoring performance may be just out of reach.

“I won’t be able to get 100 points or 101 points as far as being able to surpass that, that’s unbelievable, but I was alive to be able to watch Kobe Bryant score 81, and I mean 19 more points would have been wow, so it’s crazy,” he said.

A scoring savant

James was asked this question during his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers . Way back then, there were no talks about him being able to even come close to the all-time scoring record, but here we are two decades later with a new leader.

In more ways than one, James is the most underrated scorer in league history, averaging at least 25 points for 19 consecutive seasons, soon to be 20 following this campaign. He is currently averaging over 30 points per contest, well above his career average of 27.

Truth be told, to think that Lakers’ legend Kobe Bryant even came within 20 points of the record is mind-boggling in itself, as scoring 81 points in a single performance is largely inconceivable. But Bryant did put together that magical performance back in 2006 with LeBron clearly on the edge of his seat like the rest of us.

Imagining Wilt Chamberlain scoring 19 more than Kobe’s output that evening borders on the fantasy, but records indicate it did, in fact, take place in 1962.

He can still sleep easy

While LeBron doesn’t own a top-10 individual scoring performance in league history, he did post a career-high 61 points against the Charlotte Bobcats in 2014 – more than admirable for a pass-first superstar.

Fortunately for James, his greatness was not measured purely on his ability to match Wilt’s 100 points, as it remains perhaps the most unbreakable record the NBA has ever seen.

Be that as it may, scoring the most points in both the regular season and playoffs is a nice consolation prize to have for “The King.”