Mount Juliet, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Walter Ronald Barfield

By Jennifer Haley,

8 days ago

Walter Ronald Barfield, age 83, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023.

He was born in Georgia to the late O.K. and Nettie Mixon Barfield.

Mr. Barfield served his country in the United States Navy. He loved fishing and bringing home what he caught to have his wife, Nancy fix all of those fish. He also enjoyed being outside working in the yard and his garden. He enjoyed planting trees in his yard to help make more of a natural habitat for the wildlife. He loved his family and the Lord. He was a member of the Lebanon Church of God.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Nancy Barfield; children, Tracey Allen (Cliff), Timothy Barfield (Vicki), Randy Barfield, and Myra Smith; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Nan, LaVerne, Phyllis, Carol, and Melanie. He is also survived by numerous relatives and friends.

Services will be scheduled later.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Barfield.

P. 615-758-5459 F. 615-773-4343 www.sellarsfh.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Walter Ronald Barfield appeared first on Wilson County Source .

