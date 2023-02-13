Charles Robert Vlk, age 78 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Charles was a witty, talented man who designed model trains. He started an N-Track Model Railroad Club, and was a part of the Live Steam Club in Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Doris Vlk.

He is survived by his loving wife Barbara Vlk; children, Jennifer and Michael (Lara) Vlk; sibling, Jean Dukes; and 3 grandchildren, Zoe, Ian, and Trevor.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Vlk.

Phone: 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com .

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Charles Robert Vlk appeared first on Wilson County Source .