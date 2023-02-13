Open in App
Mount Juliet, TN
See more from this location?
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Charles Robert Vlk

By Jennifer Haley,

8 days ago

Charles Robert Vlk, age 78 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Charles was a witty, talented man who designed model trains. He started an N-Track Model Railroad Club, and was a part of the Live Steam Club in Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Doris Vlk.

He is survived by his loving wife Barbara Vlk; children, Jennifer and Michael (Lara) Vlk; sibling, Jean Dukes; and 3 grandchildren, Zoe, Ian, and Trevor.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Vlk.

Phone: 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com .

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Charles Robert Vlk appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
OBITUARY: Donald Oakley Smartt
Mount Juliet, TN1 day ago
OBITUARY: Tim Douglas Hensley
Mount Juliet, TN1 day ago
OBITUARY: Codie Marion Earp
Mount Juliet, TN4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
OBITUARY: Mary Elizabeth Warren Williams
Mount Juliet, TN1 day ago
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: February 13, 2023
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Tennessee National Guardsmen Killed in Helicopter Crash Identified as Pilots from Murfreesboro, Joelton
Murfreesboro, TN5 days ago
Middle Tennessee School Closures & Delays – February 16, 2023
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Driver Captured After Fleeing From Mt. Juliet Crash
Mount Juliet, TN6 days ago
SEVERE WEATHER ALERT 2-16,2023
Nashville, TN6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy