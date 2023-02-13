Alabama in the Super Bowl: Photos and Everything Jalen Hurts Said

The former Crimson Tide quarterback had a record-setting night for the Eagles, but the Chiefs pulled out the 38-35 come-from-behind victory.

It didn't end the way that most Alabama Crimson Tide fans hoped, but Super Bowl LVII was still one that they'll remember for a long, long time.

After aggravating the sprained ankle he suffered three weeks ago, All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 38-35 come-from-behind victory over the Philadelphia Eagles to earn Super Bowl MVP honors.

The league’s MVP finished with 182 yards passing and three touchdowns Sunday. He also had 44 yards rushing, including a key 26-yard run with just over two minutes left when the game was tied at 35.

Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts was 27 for 38, for 304 yards and a passing touchdown. On the ground he had 15 carries for 70 yards and three rushing touchdowns — the first scored by a former Crimson Tide football player in a Super Bowl (passing touchdowns don't count, you have to cross the goal-line).

Hurts broke the Super Bowl rushing record for a quarterback (Steve McNair, Super Bowl XXXIV eight rushes for 64 yards), and tied Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis for the most rushing touchdowns in a Super Bowl.

He also became the first quarterback to throw for a touchdown and run for two or more.

Former Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith finished with seven carries for 100 yards, and was involved in one of the game's controversial plays.

Facing second-and-one on the Kansas City 48-yard line, and the Eagles ahead 21-14. he appeared to make an incredible catch for a 35-yard gain that would’ve given Philadelphia first-and-10 on the Kansas City 13 with a minute to play in the first half.

Instead, the play was overturned after a lengthy replay review, with officials ruling the ball hit the ground before Smith could maintain control.

The play marked a significant swing, forcing the Eagles to settle for a 35-yard field goal by kicker Jake Elliott at the buzzer.

Smith also appeared to take a high helmet hit early on that didn't result in a penalty.

Landon Dickerson started at left guard, and defensive back Josh Jobe is also on the Eagles and played on special teams.

Jobe (No. 28) was on the field during the 65-yard punt return by Kadarius Toney.

SEE ALSO: Tracking Alabama Crimson Tide Players in Super Bowl LVII: Bama in the NFL

Everything Jalen Hurts Said After the Super Bowl

(on how tough it is to come away with the loss) "It's tough. We work really hard to have this opportunity and to come up short is tough. There's always a lot to learn from, the opportunity to reflect on things we didn't do or could have done, but I think there's a lot to learn from it."

(on if all he will remember from Super Bowl LVII is the turnover) "I always hold myself to a very high standard in everything that I do. Obviously, I try and control the things that I can, not just the ball every play, so I just try and protect it. But, it hurt us. You never know what play it will be, but it hurt us. You look back and reflect on some of the things that you could have done more, you could have tried and done something to change the outcome of the game. That's the way it works."

(on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recognizing his outstanding Super Bowl debut) "I have a lot of respect for him. I always have. He's done some really great things, thus far. For me, we lost. He came away with the win. We came up short, so it's something that I know will motivate me. I've been here before, and that's the beautiful thing about it, so I'll figure it out."

(on the emotions he is feeling) "You either win or you learn, that's how I feel. You either win or you learn. Win, lose, I always reflect on the things I could have done better, anything you could have done better to try and take that next step. That'll be the same process I always have going on."

(on what he learned) "I haven't watched the film yet."

(on addressing and apologizing to the team after the loss, and if he felt he had to apologize) "I don't do this to be loved. I don't do this to be hated. I don't do this to seek anyone else's approval. I do it for the guys in the locker room. I do it for all the time that we've invested into this. I do it for the love and thrill of growing that something and put the work in and go out there and get it. You go out there and you make it happen. It is a tough feeling to come up short. It's a very tough feeling, but I know the direction is to rise and that will be the M.O. going forward, that will be the mentality going forward. That is the mentality. Obviously, credit to them for the game they played and very competitive football game and very competitive football team and coach Reid. We'll sit back, reflect on it and learn from it."

(on what it felt like, getting the ball back with four seconds left in the game) "Go win the game. I had a lot of confidence in it. I ended up throwing the ball, it ended up going deep, I ended up slipping and not putting enough umph on it, so you hate to end the game in that way, but it was what it was."

(on how disappointing it was to not get a full drive at the end of the game) "I don't think this game is defined by one play, one play throughout the game, or one call, or whatever it was. I'm big on self reflection and reflecting on the things I could have done better, so I think I'm going to challenge everyone, and I've already challenged everyone, to think about those things, because it's the same process we go about. Look at yourself in the mirror and be able to learn from everything. Like I said, you either win or you learn."

(on what it felt like to play in the Super Bowl) "I don't think the stage or the magnitude really matters. We lost. We lost and we came up short. I feel bad for the guys in the locker room, the coaches and the time they put in. We'll learn from it."

(on how he felt watching Patrick Mahomes' final drive of the game) "I never try to put my faith in someone else's hands. He ended up doing a great job executing. But, this game isn't over until it's over. There are some things we didn't execute, obviously the last play, so we definitely want to finish in the red zone, score points. There were some little things like that, but they found a way to win. I give a lot of respect to them for that."

(on what it meant to him that coach Nick Sirianni put the ball back in his hands to run, after fumbling) "I don't think about any of those things. You have to treat every play independently, and that's my mentality and that's my reflection on it. It happened in the past. I was just trying to stay in the moment and be present."

(on if the condition of the field affected his game at all) "I have a number of pairs of cleats, so I find a way."

(on one lesson he will take into next season) "You want to cherish these moments with the people that you've come so far with, your family, your loved ones, your teammates, your peers, everyone that you do it with and do it for. I'm so proud of this team. I would say I'm so proud of this team for everything that we've been able to overcome. Obviously, we had a big-time goal that we wanted to accomplish and we came up short. I think the beautiful part about it is everyone experiences different pains, everyone experiences different agonies of life, but you decide if you want to learn from it. You decide if you want that to be a teachable moment. I know I do."

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scrambles with the ball as wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) blocks Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the first quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Michael Chow/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports

Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts

View the 12 images of this gallery on the original article

"To me, Jalen played the best game I've seen him play in the two years that we've been together. He was outstanding. I really thought he was in complete control. He did things with his legs in the run game. He did things with his arm in the pass game, made some unbelievable throws, unbelievable reads. I thought he played outstanding. And you know you really look at the game and that was good for the NFL in the sense that the two best quarterbacks in the NFL played against each other on the biggest stage in the biggest lights. And Jalen played great."

(On what he said to Hurts after the game) "I know he's hurt and he's hurting. I just said, 'We'll work our butts off every day.' I know he's going to get better from this, and he played really good. That's why I keep saying I don't think we know what Jalen's ceiling is because he is just going to continue to get better. But I said I was happy for him that he played his butt off. He left it all out there, played good in the run game, played good in the pass game, was in complete control of our offense. He led us to 35 points. I just told him I was happy for him. It just wasn't this year. I told him I thought it was his best game that he's played. It wasn't just this game. It was this entire season that he's shown to be a special leader, a special player. I'm sure glad he's our quarterback."

Transcripts courtesy of the NFL

