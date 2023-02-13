Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
WBRE

Eagles corner James Bradberry says he held JuJu Smith-Schuster on controversial play

By Jared Bush,

8 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There was debate among fans and players online about the holding penalty called on Philadelphia Eagles defensive back James Bradberry when he was defending JuJu Smith-Schuster late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 57.

Regardless, Bradberry admitted to the call, saying he did hold Smith-Schuster.

Kansas City announces Super Bowl Parade and Rally plans

“It was holding. I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide,” Bradberry said .

The play occurred on 3rd & 8 with 1:54 remaining in regulation after Mahomes threw what would’ve been an incomplete pass before the penalty was called.

The penalty essentially allowed the Chiefs to run out the clock before a Harrison Butker game-winning field goal with eight seconds left .

Smith-Schuster was asked whether he thought he got held and this was his response:

“Oh yes, 100 percent, my routes strike in, strike back out. I mean Bradberry’s a good player but you know I feel like some day a call’s gonna be called.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

