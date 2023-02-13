Eagles corner James Bradberry says he held JuJu Smith-Schuster on controversial play

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There was debate among fans and players online about the holding penalty called on Philadelphia Eagles defensive back James Bradberry when he was defending JuJu Smith-Schuster late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 57.
Regardless, Bradberry admitted to the call, saying he did hold Smith-Schuster. Kansas City announces Super Bowl Parade and Rally plans
“It was holding. I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide,” Bradberry said .
The play occurred on 3rd & 8 with 1:54 remaining in regulation after Mahomes threw what would’ve been an incomplete pass before the penalty was called.
The penalty essentially allowed the Chiefs to run out the clock before a Harrison Butker game-winning field goal with eight seconds left .
Smith-Schuster was asked whether he thought he got held and this was his response:
"Oh yes, 100 percent, my routes strike in, strike back out. I mean Bradberry's a good player but you know I feel like some day a call's gonna be called."
