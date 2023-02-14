Sunshine, some afternoon clouds expected Tuesday

Valentine’s Day will be nice with sunshine and some afternoon clouds, highs will reach the mid 50s. Clouds will build around dinner time with a few spotty showers late in the evening. Rain showers are possible overnight.

Windy and much warmer Wednesday. Winds will kick up from the southwest pushing temperatures close to record marks. The record high on Wednesday is 69° set back in 1954. Wind gusts could be over 40 mph on Wednesday. Clouds will build late at night with periods of rain, and some isolated thunder on Thursday. Colder air will rush back in late at night for Friday.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the forecast.

Download the WPXI Weather App for alerts and LIVE radar.

TRENDING NOW: