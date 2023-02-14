Open in App
WPXI Pittsburgh

Sunshine, some afternoon clouds expected Tuesday

By Stephen Cropper,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ED35i_0klTK8DQ00

Valentine’s Day will be nice with sunshine and some afternoon clouds, highs will reach the mid 50s. Clouds will build around dinner time with a few spotty showers late in the evening. Rain showers are possible overnight.

Windy and much warmer Wednesday. Winds will kick up from the southwest pushing temperatures close to record marks. The record high on Wednesday is 69° set back in 1954. Wind gusts could be over 40 mph on Wednesday. Clouds will build late at night with periods of rain, and some isolated thunder on Thursday. Colder air will rush back in late at night for Friday.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the forecast.

Download the WPXI Weather App for alerts and LIVE radar.

TRENDING NOW:

  • Local teacher charged after investigation into alleged inappropriate relationship with student
  • Super Bowl LVII: Wife of Chiefs lineman Nick Allegretti gives birth to twins
  • 2 people facing combined 50 felony charges for allegedly handing out guns to known gang members
  • VIDEO: Fire burns through roof at Elizabeth Forward High School, community trying to raise money
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 0
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy