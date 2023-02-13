Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
Daily News

When death is deserving: Terrorist Sayfullo Saipov’s fate is now before the jury

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News,

8 days ago

The same 12 New Yorkers who quickly convicted terrorist Sayfullo Saipov last month of all 28 federal counts against him for murdering eight people on the Hudson River Park bike path on Halloween 2017 will now decide if he should be put to death or locked away forever.

New York State doesn’t have capital punishment, but the U.S. government does in rare instances, like the terrorism committed by Saipov.

Other terrorists who murdered and maimed in pursuit of their twisted political ideology, either home-grown or foreign, have been sentenced to death by the federal courts. Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh’s death sentence was carried out and Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence is still being fought out in the courts. They used bombs. Saipov used a rented truck from Home Depot to run people down.

If the 12 jurors unanimously vote for death, expect years of legal wrangling over Saipov’s appointment with the needle at the Terre Haute, Ind. prison where federal death sentences are executed. Complicating the proceedings is sure to be Donald Trump’s impertinent interference into the legal process (of course). The day after the atrocity, the president at the time tweeted in all capital letters: SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!

Some may be opposed to the death penalty in all circumstances. We are not and neither are the 12 jurors, who had to so certify to the court. We think that its use must be reserved only for the most egregious offenses against society. If Osama Bin Laden was captured, tried and convicted, should he have died or been locked away as a living, breathing symbol to his followers? We would have voted for death in that case.

How about the 9/11 mastermind, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, a U.S. prisoner for 20 years, and long a guest in Gitmo? Should he ever be tried, death must be an option for the court.

McVeigh, Tsarnaev and Saipov are of the same strand as Bin Laden and KSM. They all sought death for others and so death may come for them.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2023 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
NYC Mayor Adams appoints first Muslim to panel overseeing NYPD probes into political activity, terrorism
New York City, NY13 hours ago
State troopers on Hochul’s NYC security detail probed over falsified time sheet allegations
New York City, NY16 hours ago
Leonard Greene: Elijah Muhammad street naming debate was missing a key element — Malcolm X
New York City, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Federal judge shuts press and public out of courtroom at Sayfullo Saipov death penalty trial in Manhattan
Manhattan, NY14 hours ago
Convicted killer, 75, found beaten to death in his Brooklyn home 6 years after surviving being stabbed by kidnappers
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Woman stabs 7-year-old granddaughter in Bronx, leaving her clinging to life, cops say
Bronx, NY13 hours ago
Wage war on wage theft: DA Bragg’s new worker unit is a good step forward
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Batteries not required: FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh wages the good fight against dangerous lithium-ion cells
Brooklyn, NY23 hours ago
Health aide fatally struck by NYPD vehicle was walking home to hang out with landlord
New York City, NY2 days ago
Off-duty NYPD cops arrested for DWI, leaving the scene of crash in separate incidents
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Residents in NYC pushing back on explosion of new 5G Towers
New York City, NY2 days ago
Boy, 15, dies subway surfing on train crossing NYC’s Williamsburg Bridge as girlfriend watches in horror: ‘I just don’t want it to happen again’
New York City, NY18 hours ago
Staten Island mom sues after daughter, 6, wakes up alone on school bus, parked on unfamiliar street
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
Beloved Brooklyn pastor fatally struck by SUV driver after tripping crossing street
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy