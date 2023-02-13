Open in App
Texas State
Luke Hemsworth & Kelly Slater Project ‘The Greatest Surf Movie’ Among Slate For Oz Firm Bronte Pictures & Archstone — EFM

By Andreas Wiseman,

8 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Australia-based Bronte Pictures has signed a sales deal with Archstone Entertainment for three new projects, which will be launched at this week’s EFM in Berlin.

The Greatest Surf Movie In The Universe is set to star Luke Hemsworth ( Westworld ), eleven-time world surfing champion Kelly Slater ( Baywatch ) and three-time world champion surfer and shark attack survivor Mick Fanning as their futuristic alter-egos. The off-beat adult comedy will include stop motion animation characters.

Clayton Watson ( Matrix Reloaded ) and Jake Ryan ( Wyrmwood: Apocalypse ) is due to star in action film Kane , about a man who works for an old-school crime boss with multiple personalities who is at war with a notorious gangster.

Thriller The Cost follows two men who kidnap the man who murdered their wife and sister fifteen years ago and take him to a remote location to dispense their own brutal form of justice. It stars Jordan Fraser-Trumble ( Lawless: The Real Bushrangers ), Damon Hunter ( The Party Bus ) and Kevin Dee ( The Disappearance of Willie Bingham ).

Blake Northfield, Managing Director and co-founder of Bronte Pictures said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to take these Australian titles and give them an international platform through this deal with Archstone Entertainment. These three films are all so unique and special; it’s a privilege to have professionals of the caliber of Jack Sheehan and the team at Archstone handling worldwide sales on their behalf.”

Jack Sheehan, President of Worldwide Sales and Development at Archstone, added: “Blake has been not only a good friend at the markets for years, but a creative, risk-taking filmmaker and savvy entrepreneur I’ve been dying to partner with – to do so with such a major splash as a three-picture deal covering these diverse yet equally riveting and fun films, is a dream come true”.

Bronte Pictures’ current slate includes nine features, three of which are in post production (including a Greek-language film shot in Athens) and one of which is in pre-production.

Archstone Entertainment recently produced actioner The Best Man starring Luke Wilson and Dolph Lundgren, which Saban Films will release early summer. They also recently released The Hyperions , the superhero comedy starring Cary Elwes and Penelope Mitchell.

