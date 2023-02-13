Oaks of Righteousness asking for crisis stabilization unit

Pastor Heather Boone of Oaks of Righteousness Christian Ministries said she is hoping the Monroe Community Mental Health Authority has had time to develop a plan to improve access to crisis services since she announced the Oaks Homeless Shelter would close.

The main issue facing the shelter's residents and staff, Boone said in announcing the closure, is a lack of mental health support services and resources. She said Wednesday the shelter at 1018 E. Second St. will remain open until Feb. 23. Originally slated to close Feb. 17, Boone said the postponement will give the MCMHA the opportunity to offer a solution at its next scheduled meeting at 5 p.m. Feb. 22. Due to inclement weather, last month’s meeting was canceled.

Related: Plans for expanding mental health support, programs in progress in Monroe County

“With the January CMH board meeting being canceled due to snow, we are prayerful that this extra time has given them the opportunity to come up with a plan to ensure that severely mentally ill people in our community can have better access to crisis services,” Boone said in a written statement.

Boone has maintained without mental health support the shelter would be forced to close. The public announcement came Jan. 18 with Boone saying she has literally begged for support from the MCMHA. To date, there has been no action taken.

Oaks is asking for services from MCMHA which include timely, face-to-face appointments and easier access to psychiatric care. She also has asked that that services be located anywhere in the Orchard East Community where Oaks' clients do not have to take four buses to get the care they need.

Several days after Boone’s announcement, Monroe County community agencies and partners began making plans to relocate shelter occupants.

According to a press release issued by the Monroe County Board of Commissioners, the Monroe County Homeless Network, including representatives from substance abuse and mental health agencies, met on Jan. 27 to talk about the impending closing of the Oaks Homeless Shelter.

The release said state funding has been redirected to allow for permanent immediate housing of those eligible, including a security deposit and a minimum of first month’s rent.

State funds have been redirected to provide short-term emergency housing for those with no alternative options.

The action plan meeting was organized by Salvation Army Harbor Light Director Jason Berry and included community leaders and stakeholders in homelessness, including the Salvation Army Shelter, St. Joseph Center of Hope, MCMHA, Family Counseling and Shelter Services, Paula’s House, Monroe County Opportunity Program, Recovery Mobile Clinic, Professional Consulting Services with Michigan Department of Corrections, Fairview County Home, Recovery Advocacy Warriors and Philadelphia House.

Representatives from Oaks were unaware of the meeting and were not invited to attend. Several attempts were made to contact Berry to inquire why Oaks representatives were not included. Messages by phone and email were not returned.

According to Chelsea MacAdam, community outreach director at Oaks, the press release was “not only a shock to every single employee at Oaks, but also a devastating Band-aid response to a shotgun wound problem.”

MacAdam asserts that many of the organizations involved in the meeting receive funding and support from Community Mental Health Partnership of Southeast Michigan, the Prepaid Inpatient Health Plan (PIHP) which is the managing partner of MCMHA that holds the agency’s contract with the state of Michigan.

“One funding source chooses to fund one select group of people, continually. The public deserves to see these numbers and understand how the politics of this county work. So, let’s be specific about the only thing Oaks has asked for in response to announcing its closing. We, at Oaks, on behalf of the severely mentally ill, and substance abusing individuals of Monroe County, including but not exclusive to our shelter residents, have asked CMH to contract with someone to provide 24-hour crisis intervention and stabilization," MacAdam said in an email.

“Oaks has a lot of inquiries about those funds as we get one grant from the state of Michigan for $203,000 which has to pay 11 employees," she wrote in her email. "It does not cover any other operating expenses or fully cover our employees’ salaries. I think it is important to also note in the last three years Oaks has had approximately 60-plus shelter residents testing positive for COVID-19. We repeatedly went to MCOP for funds for these quarantine hotel stays and were consistently denied and got very little support. Now, funds can be redirected?”

According to the release, MCMHA was scheduled to follow up with Oaks to review the individuals who were identified with mental health issues to see if any interventions needed to happen and MCOP leadership’s intention was to stay in close communication with Oaks to ensure coordination.

Boone contends she has not heard from MCOP.

“They said they had money and resources but nothing has been shared with us. Which makes me really sad especially with our homeless vet in a wheelchair. This man is still trying to drag his wheelchair up and down steps,” Boone said. “MCOP has still not talked to us about our mental health problem. They continue to meet with CMH and we are the problem. … I am very disappointed that the problem we brought up is still not being addressed.”

As Boone and her staff wait on a response for a crisis stabilization unit, they continue to meet individuals needing mental help support.

“We are trying. We just let another person in the shelter who we know is severely mentally ill,” Boone said in a text message. “He just got out of treatment and my staff were upset that he was just sitting out in the cold and rain. I can’t wait to see how this will work out with CMH. He is a Monroe resident.”

MCOP responds

Stephanie Zorn Kasprzak, MCOP executive director and chairperson of the Monroe County Network on Homelessness, said Oaks’ staff provided MCOP with their client information so that a course of action could be established in the event the shelter closes.

“MCOP has both texts and emails to show that there has, in fact, been communication with Oaks since the announcement. In this communication, Oaks stated that the closing is not a funding or capacity issue,” Kasprzak said. “At the Feb. 1 Network on Homelessness meeting, the Oaks staff reiterated their needs for community mental health support. MCOP and Oaks, as well as other community partners, have been at the table for months with Community Mental Health to make improvements.”

Kasprzak maintains mental health and homelessness are directly linked not only in the community but across the state and nation.

“Our partners are also working to ensure that people who are homeless are taken care of in the event that the doors close at Oaks. This includes identifying shelter bed availability, having hotel space if necessary, and having funds to rapidly rehouse those who are ready,” she said. “MCOP has been working with several state entities to ensure the proper response and resources are in place.”

Kasprzak said she is committed to developing positive collaboration with the community to address homelessness.

“During the pandemic, MCOP provided $234,000 in hotel funds for homeless individuals awaiting shelter beds. In addition, nearly $10 million was spent on eviction diversion to keep people in their homes to avoid homelessness” she said. “The assertion that nothing has been done is false. MCOP will continue to do its part to reduce homelessness. Whether our work is in mending broken fences to move our community forward, or transitioning our homeless to new locations, we will continue to do the good work and take care of people who need it.”

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Oaks of Righteousness asking for crisis stabilization unit