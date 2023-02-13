Plans for expanding mental health support, programs in progress in Monroe County

Plans to address mental health support and programs in Monroe County are underway, according to Lisa Graham, Monroe Community Mental Health Authority chief executive officer.

"We’re addressing it in a couple ways. We began planning to expand our access and our crisis services last year. We applied for and we were approved for grant funding to implement a mobile crisis response unit,” Graham said. “Unfortunately, our agency has also been impacted by the staffing shortages that are impacting the entire country. So we needed to become fully staffed in order to do that. … We are addressing the need for expanded crisis services.”

A mobile crisis response unit is expected to be up and running by July.

Due to a lack of mental health support services and resources, the Oaks Homeless Shelter, 1018 E. Second St., will close Feb. 23, said Pastor Heather Boone of Oaks of Righteousness Christian Ministries.

Boone is asking for services from MCMHA which include timely, face-to-face appointments; easier access to psychiatric care; and services that are located anywhere in the Orchard East Community where their clients do not have to take four buses to get the care they need.

In November 2022, MCMHA embedded a certified peer support specialist at the Oaks Homeless Shelter as a point person for clients needing help with food, clothing, housing and to begin or maintain mental health treatment.

"In the months of December and January, she's had 64 contacts with 25 unique individuals at the shelter," Graham said.

Graham said MCMHA currently provides crisis services 24-hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

“We have an after-hours team of licensed, master's-level clinicians and we receive notices of crises in a number of ways. We might a get a call from the hospital. We might get a call right to our 24-hour line, and whenever we get those calls we have to respond to those calls and access and provide a determination of a level of care within three hours,” she said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services requires MCMHA to respond to calls and provide a disposition within three hours for all populations.

“They require a 95% compliance rate and, in three years, we have never once fallen below that compliance rate with any populations,” Graham said. “Another thing we’ve done is increase the number of staff in our access center and at our front desk.”

In an email, Graham addressed offering same-day appointments and services for clients.

“There is no policy that requires MCMHA to offer same-day appointments and transportation. In fact, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services requires that individuals who make a request for service have their first assessment within 14 days,” she said.

Graham provided information about the Performance Improvement Project. The project is focused on reducing the number of individuals who drop out of services between the first call to request services and the first appointment to receive services. MCMHA is implementing two strategies: offering same-day appointments and offering transportation assistance.

“Again, these are not mandates, but interventions we have agreed to implement as part of the project, beginning Jan. 1, 2023,” Graham said in her email. “Due to staffing issues, we are not always able to offer same-day appointments, and the PIHP is aware of this, but that is the goal we are working toward. For fiscal year 2022, we averaged 6.6 calendar days between request for service and initial assessment. We are currently offering transportation assistance.”

PIHP stands for Prepaid Inpatient Health Plan, which is an agency that manages Medicaid services for behavioral health. The PHIP for Monroe County is Community Mental Health Partnership of Southeast Michigan

Accessing services and care

MCMHA recently completed a gap analysis to determine the needs of the community for accessing services and care. The analysis is a method used to determine whether a organization's requirements or objectives are being met or if steps should be taken to meet them. One of MCMHA’s identified needs was staffing.

With newly hired and trained staffing, plans are being made to make mental health support services available in early March in downtown Monroe at a location known as the Benesh Building, 428 S. Monroe St.

“We have some space there and we know that some people do have a problem getting to locations. Pastor Boone has pointed out it takes four bus transfers to get someone from Oaks to Raisinville Road if they are taking the bus. So this is intended to address that problem that many city residents have in getting to our Raisinville Road location. They would be within walking distance or a quick bus ride to that location.”

In 2022, recruiting and retention was a top priority and MCMHA contracted with two additional psychiatrists. The agency now has six psychiatrists, including two children’s doctors, and one nurse prescriber.

Graham addressed a presentation made in January by Team Wellness Center to MCMHA’s leadership team. The center is requesting to be credentialed for fully integrated outpatient community health services with an emphasis on mental health and substance use disorders, as well as crisis stabilization.

“Team Wellness is one of many providers who would be eligible to submit a proposal should our board of directors vote to contract those services out,” Graham said. “If they did put that on the agenda and vote to contract out additional crisis services, the process would be to put out a request for proposals and those proposals would have to be evaluated and the vendor we chose would go through the credentialing process.”

The process could take up to two to three months to complete.

MCMHA has been meeting with St. Joseph Center of Hope on Stewart Road, a crisis intervention center for people experiencing substance abuse disorders and also mental health crisis.

“Just this week, one of my program directors was able to divert someone who might have been hospitalized to St. Joe’s Center for Hope where they were able to get the crisis stabilization instead of going into the hospital,” she said. “So, we do have community partners that we can strengthen both partnerships with and I’ll be bringing all of those options to our board when we think about the whole crisis continuum that we want to develop.”

On Feb. 22, at the next scheduled MCMHA meeting, Graham will make a presentation overviewing the response crisis services currently in place and discuss expansion plans.

She said it will then be up to the board to decide if any additional crisis services need to be developed in-house or contracted out.

