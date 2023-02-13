Winter track: Highlights from Group 1 and 4 sectionals

Hasbrouck Heights girls provide record-breaking performance

More than 25 years ago, Hasbrouck Heights head coach Rob Brady wandered into the restaurant in the Philadelphia hotel where his Aviators were staying for the Penn Relays.

"I saw (Hall of Fame Hackensack coach) Ed Church sitting at a table, introduced myself, and we started talking track and field,'' said Brady, then in his second year as the Hasbrouck Heights head coach. "He told me that field events and hurdles win track meets.''

Brady's never forgotten that conversation, and Friday night at the Bubble at the Bennett Center in Toms River, his girls team provided another example of why Church's sound advice continues to be spot on, as they delivered the most dominating performance in North 1 sectional track history.

The Aviators scored 43 points in the shot put, high jump and pole vault, the only three field events on the winter program and added eight more in the 55 hurdles, giving them more than enough points to defeat runner-up Emerson, which finished with 33 total points without any points in the six flat events on the track.

Of course, the Aviators ripped up the running events as well, scoring at least 8 points in each of those events, en route to a sectional record 125 points, the sixth best performance in state history across all groups and all genders.

Heights by the Numbers

19: The number of athletes Hasbrouck Heights brought to the meet.

25: Total entries

16: Number of athletes who scored

1: Teams in any section of the state who have scored more points in a meet since 2010 (The Group 2 2019 Haddonfield team is the only team of more than 5,000 teams entered in 416 separate sectional meets to score more)

"We take the relays very seriously in the spring, and we focus on them to build up depth,'' said Brady. "All the girls are fighting to get those spots so that they can compete in the bigger meets as well.''

That's not to say that the Aviators don't have their stars. In her first season as a winter athlete, two-time state spring track long jump champ Alexandra Samperi won the 55 meters and Dea Jera won a pair of silvers in the 400 and 800 and ran a leg on Hasbrouck Heights' winning 4-x-400 relay that capped the meet. Gaea DePass won the high jump, Brooke Freschi was second in the 55 hurdles and third in the high jump and Mackenzie Bua took 14 points in the 1,600 and 3,200.

But Jera put it best.

"The team in general keeps me going,'' she said. "We all have bad meets and bad practice days and when we do we help pick each other up. And when we all have good days like this, history happens.''

Another one of the Aviator stars is junior shot-putter Elliot Eddy, who won the shot with a personal best of 36-5 1/2. The shot put is held in the school gym adjacent to the Bubble and Eddy says its hard to compete far away from her teammates and not be able to follow what they're doing in between her throws.

"But I love to come back to the bubble after I compete and get the support of my teammates,'' said Eddy. "I've never been on a team like this where the camaraderie is so genuine.''

Unlikely 1-2 sweep in shot carries Kinnelon to back-to-back boys win

There's no question that the best two athletes going into the North 1, group 1 boys meet were Kinnelon seniors Andrew Garcia and Jack Ahart. And the pair produced accordingly, with Ahart setting meet records in repeating his 2022 wins in the 55 and 400 and Garcia, the leader of the Colts group 1 state championship cross-country champions, winning the 800 and 1,600 and taking third in the 3,200.

But if not for senior shot putters Ryan Winters and Nate Rosa, those efforts would not have produced Kinnelon's second straight title. The duo took the first two spots in the event with Winter adding nearly two feet to his personal best to win at 42-0 3/4 and Rosa nearly matching his PR at 40-2. The result was 18 points that all but clinched Kinnelon's 68-67 win over Glen Rock.

"They really stepped up,'' said Kinnelon coach Laura Chegwidden-Jacobs, "We talked with them in the days before the meet and said you guys could go 1-2 or 5-6 or even not score at all, but we were mentally preparing them for what they could do if they brought their best.''

The two teams battled throughout the meet with Glen Rock scoring well in the high hurdles, won by sophomore Tyler Caswell, and the pole vault, where the Panthers went 2-4 as Kinnelon was shut out. After the 800 where a 2-5-6 performance actually outpointed Garcia's second win, Glen Rock still led, 53-43 with three events to go.

But Glen Rock was shut out in the shot, the only event where it didn't score and after Garcia finished ahead of Ben Raser in the 3,200, the lead was 10 with just the 4-x-400 relay left. Glen Rock could tie for the crown with a win if Kinnelon failed to score.

That seemed unlikely with Ahart still available to run a leg, but the star sprinter had tweaked a hamstring in the 55 final and after a similar incident last spring, Chegwidden-Jacobs decided to shut him down for the day.

Glen Rock won the race but the makeshift Colt relay team of Joshua Cho, Matt Kispert, Joseph Mendy and Mohammad Almosbeh took a point with a sixth place finish to secure an undisputed title.

"I think our winning cross-country culture has made it through to our track program,'' says Chegwidden-Jacobs. "We try to carry it through every season.''

Ridgewood extends record sectional title haul to nine of each in Group 4 sweep

No team in North Jersey section 1 has won more sectional titles in winter track since sectionals first started in 2008 than the Ridgewood boys and girls teams. Both had earned eight titles in the previous 13 meets, well clear of the second place schools.

And both were heavily favored to comfortably make it nine Friday night.

What happened was anything but comfortable for the Maroons and their coach Josh Saladino before they prevailed for their record-extending trophies.

"Livingston just brought it in the boys meet,'' said Saladino after his boys defeated the Essex County school team, 78 1/2-64. "I didn't think anybody but us could score 60 there but they just piled up the points in their good events.''

"I told the kids that this meet was not about times but about competing for every point and they did that,'' he said.

Especially in the 3,200 meters.

Livingston had just swept the 55, going 1-2-3 for 24 points while the Maroons had been shut out. The 34 point lead over the Lancers built up in the first four events was not only gone, but Ridgewood was behind 58-48 1/2. The two teams were the two top seeds in the meet's concluding 4-x-400 relay but the Maroons would be missing 400 mainstay Matt Aono, who had been pulled from both the 55 hurdles and relay because of a tender hamstring sustained as he was winning the pole vault.

"I wasn't sure what we had left for the relay so we called the 3,200 guys together and told them we needed a 1-3-4 finish in the their race to clinch the meet before the last race,'' said Saladino, who was sending out a talented but inexperienced trio against a strong field.

The 3,200 quickly evolved into a pair of parallel races. Up front, soph Luke Pash of Ridgewood battled with the Clifton veteran Hisham Ettayebi, while soph Trevor Kane and junior DJ Murphy battled a pack of runners in the battle for third. Pash, showing incredible poise and patience for a mere 10th grader, had beaten Ettayebi for second in the 1,600 behind surprise race winner Kenneth Relovsky of Passaic Tech and in the longer he stalked Ettayebi for the first 3/4 of the race.

"I just let him run his race and when he tried to make breaks, I just stayed in his pocket (right on his shoulder) and made sure he didn't get it,'' said Pash. "Then when the bell rang (for the final lap) I just booked it.''

Pash took off over the final 200 meters and won by about 10 meters in a personal best 9:35.88 for half of the 20 points needed.

About a lap behind them, Kane and Murphy had broken away from everyone but a stubborn Luis Ortiz of Hackensack, and then in a stirring final lap, finally prevailed with Kane running a personal best and Murphy, who had PR'd in a strong 4th place in the 1,600, right behind him.

"This is a very complete team,'' said Saladino. "And they've also got the ability to fight.''

That was shown for the final time of the night in the relay. Livingston and East Orange Campus had joined the Maroons up front with Lucas Barrales, soph Jack McKenna and Lucas Barker running a solid first three legs for Ridgewood. East Orange Campus started to pull away but senior captain Dexter DeMarco wasn't having any of it on the last leg. He came from 10 meters behind on the final turn to catch EOC anchor Jordaine Johnson at the tape to give the Maroons a satisfying final event win.

"When Matt had to stop for the day, Dexter, who's always a vocal leader, stepped it up even more, getting a PR in the hurdles to get third and then running a terrific anchor on the relay.''

Saladino also had words of praise for Barker, a senior baseball recruit at SUNY-Cortland who came to him before the winter season and asked permission to come out for the first season.

"He told me wanted to compete for a season, and I said of course,'' said Saladino, who had coached with his mom, Barbara more than a decade earlier. "Now he's running 51 second splits on the best 4-x-400 team in the county.''

Ridgewood's win was also buoyed by career best performances by shot putter Carlos Bermudez and pole vaulter Liam O'Meara, both with runner-up finishes.

Ridgewood girls survive bad luck and illness to win fifth straight title

If the Ridgewood boys appeared to be heavy favorites going into the meet, the Ridgewood girls seemed to be the overwhelming choice until Cellina Rabolli, expected to score heavily in the distances was sidelined by illness.

Then, shockingly, Talia Hutchinson, the defending state winter pole vault champion missed all three attempts at her usual opening height of 10 feet, eliminating her from competition, and what was a perceived cakewalk was suddenly a dogfight.

Enter Avery Sheridan and Peyton Wennersten.

Wennersten had already cleared 9-6 in the pole vault before Hutchinson began to compete, so the 10 points for first place remained with Ridgewood. At the same time that was happening Sheridan and soph Ciara Taylor were taking the line in the seeded heat of the 800, a crucial event for the Maroons.

When the gun went off, a pack of seven or eight runners took off and then Sheridan make a big move midway through the second of four laps from the back of the pack to the front and then extended her lead out to nearly 10 meters.

"I decided to go out pretty fast and then once I got to the front, I wanted to keep pushing,'' said Sheridan, who missed most of the first six weeks of the season, before returning with solid races last week. "Cellina was always my track and cross-country partner and when I knew she couldn't run it gave me so much motivation to run for her and the team.''

Taylor joined her teammate at the front a lap later, and the two led the field until the final turn when Claire Anniuk of Morristown and Avery McAdams of Montclair began to kick. Taylor started to fade a little but Sheridan continued to battle.''

"I was not giving up, and I didn't care if I collapsed at the finish line -- I was getting there first,'' she said.

And she did, running a personal best 2:24.72 to hold Anniuk by a foot. Taylor faded to sixth but also produced a personal best performance. The 11 points put the Maroons in the lead for the first time, a lead they never lost, eventually holding off runner-up Morristown, 58-40, the lowest winning score in North 1, group 4 history.

Isabel Johnson and Hannah Otterstedt went 2-6 in the shot, and when sophs Ayla Cooke and Eilat Kissil went 3-4 behind the second photo finish win of the day by Clifton's Remy Dubac in the 3,200, the Ridgewood girls had clinched their win.

"Avery really embraced the challenge of stepping up for her friend,'' said Saladino. "She ran really well (in her 1,600 third place finish) and then she ran so tough in the 800. Our kids competed so hard in every race and sometimes it doesn''t if you win or even place to motivate others to perform. When you win when you're not expected to, it motivates others even more.''

Other scorers for the Ridgewood girls were Emma Reinke (sixth in the 400 and fifth in the 55 hurdles) and the Ridgewood 4-x-400 relay which survived a baton drop to finish second in the day's final event.

Seeing double

The only North Jersey boys double winners of the weekend, Jack Ahart and Andrew Garcia led Kinnelon to their second straight title, but neither the Ridgewood nor Hasbrouck Heights girls teams produced a double winner as they grabbed their crowns.

Five other North Jersey girls struck gold, not once but twice in their respective meets.

Clifton's Dubac won a pair scintillating finishes in group 4 to continue her comeback from a series of illnesses that have dogged her since the beginning of her senior year. The Bucknell University beat Grace DelGiorno of Morristown by .52 second (or about two meters) to win the 1,600, but that was a runaway compared to the .04 margin in the 3,200 (about six inches). Dubac also beat DelGiorno to win the sectional title in cross-country.

Hackensack junior Ayanna Chape had an even closer finish in winning the group 4 55 meters in 7.43, the same time awarded to runner-up Monica Sharma of Livingston. The tie was broken by mere thousandths of a second and completed the double that CHape had started with an easy win in the 400. It was the Comets' first ever girls sectional double and Chape is the first Hackensack girl to win a track event since 2008, the first year of the meet.

Danielle Tilp of Cresskill won her fourth and fifth sectional titles, taking the 800 and 1,600 (and taking second in the 3,200) after taking the 800 last year and the 1,600 and 3,200 in her freshman year in 2020. Of course the 2021 winter sectionals were cancelled during the COVID pandemic.

Ridgefield junior Kylie Castillo made her winter debut a highly successful one as she enters the state group 1 meet on Feb. 18 , unbeaten in seven races this winter including the North 2 group 1 55 and 400 races comfortably. Castillo is no stranger to sectional wins taking the North 2 section 1 400 as a freshman and the 100, 200 and 400 last spring. She's the first Royal, boy or girl to win a winter title.

But perhaps the most impressive double came from Pompton Lakes senior Emma Keating, who shattered the North 1, group 1 pole vault mark clearing 12 feet for the fifth time this winter and then nearly broke the 55 hurdles, winning in 8.75 seconds.

"It was pretty close between events,'' said the Rutgers commit, who completely the vault just in time to run her trial in the 55 hurdles. "But I had warmed up for the hurdles before I went and vaulted and the one run through I got before the race was really helpful.''

After the hurdle trials, Keating relaxed, stretched, drank some water and then easily won the final. She'll look to repeat the double next week and then most likely, concentrate on the vault.