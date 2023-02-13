How VAR has cost Arsenal points in Premier League title race 2023: Explaining latest referee error vs Brentford

A Premier League title can be won or lost by the barest of margins. The history of the English top-flight has even seen champions crowned on goal difference, as occurred in 2011/12.

So it's no wonder that Arsenal fans, who are dreaming of a first Premier League title since 2004, were up in arms about an error by the referees — including VAR — in their side's 1-1 draw with Brentford.

Bees forward Ivan Toney levelled the score after Leandro Trossard's opener for Arsenal, but Gunners manager Mikel Arteta was adamant that an offside flag ought to have been raised in the build-up.

Arteta has since been proven right, and the referees' group — the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) — have released a statement confirming a mistake was made.

Could it really cost Arsenal the title? The Sporting News runs through the latest VAR errors and assesses whether bad calls from those operating the technology could have a decisive say in the destination of the league title.

VAR error in Arsenal vs Brentford

Upon checking the Toney goal for offside and a possible foul by Brentford's Ethan Pinnock, referees failed to check whether Brentford's Christian Norgaard was in an offside position. Norgaard was the one who hooked the ball back in for Toney to finish from close range.

Referee Lee Mason was the VAR from its usual Stockley Park headquarters and he has come under heavy criticism for failing in his duty to apply the technology.

"I just looked back and it is offside, yes," Arsenal boss Arteta said immediately after the match.

"You have to apply certain principles in defending and you do that by sticking to the rules. Suddenly, you change the rules and then you have to change your principles."

The PGMOL took to Twitter to admit the mistake. A brief statement said: "PGMOL can confirm its Chief Refereeing Officer Howard Webb has contacted both Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion to acknowledge and explain the significant errors in the VAR process in their respective Premier League fixtures on Saturday.

"Both incidents, which were due to human error and related to the analysis of offside situations, are being thoroughly reviewed by PGMOL."

"They haven't got an understanding of the game at Stockley Park," said ex-Arsenal man, turned pundit Paul Merson. "That is so clear and obvious."

Arsenal vs Brentford VAR official out of Premier League

Mason paid the price for his error, and six days after the missed offside, he was no longer a Premier League official.

The announcement of his departure came after he was immediately removed from his Premier League assignments for the slate of matches immediately following the Arsenal vs. Brentford contest.

The missed Brentford offside was his second error of the 2022/23 campaign after he disallowed a Newcastle goal against Crystal Palace on September 3.

How VAR has affected Arsenal in 2022/23

According to ESPN's VAR decision tracker there have been 68 decisions overturned by VAR this season, 20 of them leading to goals and 28 of them disallowing goals. But Arsenal feel they have been particularly unfortunate.

After the Brentford fiasco, Arteta's men have a decent case to suggest they could have six more points this season and that's discounting a disallowed goal at Manchester United described below.

In addition to the aforementioned Ivan Toney goal for Brentford, here are the other instances in question thus far in 2022/23:

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle (January 3, 2023)

The Gunners felt they should've had a penalty in a 0-0 draw with Newcastle for a handball by Jacob Murphy in the box.

Southampton 1-1 Arsenal (October 23, 2022)

Arsenal also thought they should have been given a penalty against Southampton for a foul by Saints defender Duje Caleta-Car on Gabriel Jesus in the box.

Man United 3-1 Arsenal (September 4, 2022)

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli saw a goal unluckily chalked off at Manchester United for a soft foul on Christian Eriksen in the build-up.

That would've been the opening goal, but the Gunners instead fell behind to an Antony goal, ultimately losing 3-1.