FST celebrates songs from the movies in cabaret show ‘Reel Music’

Florida Studio Theatre is heading back to the movies for a new and updated version of its 2012 musical revue “Reel Music,” which begins Feb. 15 in the Court Cabaret.

The show, created by Richard Hopkins, Rebecca Hopkins and Sarah Durham, is designed to showcase the soundtrack to our lives over the last century provided by movie musicals and songs that came from hit films.

Film is the most universal art form, Rebecca Hopkins said.

“Everyone goes to the movies. They are part of our shared culture. If you look at movies over the past 100 years, you really get a sense of our history, not by events, but of who we were as people. By watching movies, you can see what society values at any given time — and the music is the soundtrack to that.”

With “Reel Music,” she said, “you not only play the game of ‘I saw that one!’ but you remember where you were when you did.”

The creative team has updated the show, adding newer songs and dropping some from the original version. The production features such songs as “Stormy Weather,” “Que Sera, Sera,” “Footloose,” “Against All Odds” and “Time of My Life.”

"These are songs that have won our hearts and permeated our culture,” said director Catherine Randazzo.

When the original opened, the Herald Tribune wrote that at some point in the lively cabaret program “a song from one movie or another is going to get to you. You may momentarily drift away from whoever is singing and start recalling when you first heard the song, the movie it was from or who you were with at the time.”

The production marks the return of Liz Power, who was featured in the original run of the show as well as two other cabaret productions and the play “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night." Michael Mendez, who has been seen in prominent roles at the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, makes his FST debut along with Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez, joined by returning performing Joel Newsome.

‘Reel Music’

Created by Richard Hopkins, Rebecca Hopkins and Sarah Durham. Directed by Catherine Randazzo. Runs Feb. 15-June 25 in the Florida Studio Theatre Court Cabaret, 1265 First St., Sarasota. Tickets are $18-$39. 941-366-9000; floridastudiotheatre.org

