VOTE: Herald-Tribune Athlete of the Week for Feb. 6 to 11

Riverview High boys soccer player Cameron Fortier was the Herald-Tribune Athlete of the week for the period of Jan. 30 to Feb. 4.

Fortier received 23,857 votes or 41 percent.

Sarasota High girls basketball player Kennedy McClain was second with 19,178 votes or 36 percent.

Athlete of the Week candidates are selected from the scores and statistics sent in by Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte county coaches throughout the week to htincoming@gmail.com. Readers can then vote in the online poll to determine the Athlete of the Week.

The poll will be posted at heraldtribune.com each Monday, and voting will end at 10 a.m. Friday each week.

Here are the nine nominees for the week of Feb. 6 to 11.

Jaden Baker , Bradenton Christian, boys basketball

Scored 32 points against the Imagine School at North Port

Rowan Bilik , Saint Stephen's, boys basketball

Scored 18 points against Evangelical Christian

Kymani Freeman , Booker girls basketball

Scored 17 points against Anclote

Aquiles Gonzalez , Saint Stephen's, boys soccer

Scored four goals against Cambridge

Olivia Hadad , Lakewood Ranch, girls soccer

Scored four goals against Plant

Jason Jackson , Riverview, boys basketball

Scored 22 points against Sarasota

Kevin O'Donoghue , Cardinal Mooney, boys basketball

Scored 20 points against Out-of-Door Academy

Tessa O'Leary , Venice, girls basketball

Scored 22 points against Sarasota

Evan Roberts , Palmetto, boys basketball

Scored 22 points and had seven assists against Tampa Bay Tech

