Four Ames wrestlers qualify for state; three Little Cyclones earn a district title at Carlisle

The Ames wrestling team is sending four wrestlers to state after crowning three champions and producing one second-place finisher at the Class 3A district wrestling meet held in Carlisle Saturday.

The Little Cyclones saw Kyler Hall return to state for the second year in a row after placing first 285 pounds. Jabari Hinson and Danarii Mickel are headed to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines for the first time after winning district titles at 126 and 195 respectively and Jackson Winkey is also making his first appearance at state after taking second at 160.

As a team Ames placed fifth out of eight teams with 106 points. Carlisle won the meet with a score of 189.

Here is what we learned from Ames' performance at the district meet.

Kyler Hall gets 100th victory

Hall earned the 100th victory of his career during Saturday's competition.

Hall, ranked fifth in 3A at 285 by IAwrestle.com, went 2-0 at Carlisle to take a 35-3 record into state.

"Kyler is our veteran on the team," Ames head coach Andy Fecht said. "He has been to state before and has done a great job all year following the plan we have helped him put together. He is a giant this year, the full 285 pounds and it has helped in his style of wrestling and the amount of success he has had. Kyler is in a good place in the (state) bracket with his seeding and has the ability to beat anyone in his bracket. He has high expectations for himself this year and the sky's the limit."

Hall pinned North Polk's Tucker Anderson in 1:38 during the semifinals and earned a 10-2 major decision over Carlisle's Nolan Pagel in the championship match Saturday.

Jabari Hinson, Danarii Mickel roll into their first state tournament

Jabari Hinson entered Saturday's meet ranked third at 126 and Mickel was ranked fifth at 195.

Hinson went 2-0 to raise his season record to 41-3. He pinned Pella's Garret Hall in 1:37 during the semifinals and Ankeny's Perez Perez in 1:55 during the championship match to punch his ticket to Wells Fargo Arena.

"Jabari made short work of both his opponents," Fecht said. "He has been a strong leader for our team all season and has some very big goals for the state meet. Jabari is capable of winning it all, he just needs to keep doing what he has done all year. If he can stay focused and control the pace of the match he will be very hard to beat."

Mickel was 3-0 on Saturday. He will take a 28-7 record into state after pinning North Polk's Nick Plautz in 2:30 during the semifinals, earning a 9-3 victory over fourth-ranked Cade Bennethum of Ankeny in the semifinals and pinning ninth-ranked Jes Krcil of Carlisle in 4:53 during the finals to cap an impressive day.

"Danarii showed up for districts," Fecht said. "This was probably the best he has wrestled all year. He had two dominant wins against two highly-ranked individuals from Ankeny and Carlisle, who were both very good. Danarii is very explosive and has great technique from all three positions. It is scary to think he is only a freshman and the level he is wrestling at as a 195 pounder. He appears to be peaking at the right time and he can beat anybody."

Jackson Winkey rallies to make state

Jackson Winkey is also headed to state for the first time despite suffering a loss by fall to Pella's Logan Bruxvoort in the semifinals at 160.

Winkey rebounded from his loss to Bruxvoort with three pins to earn his spot at state with a 38-11 record. Winkey pinned Ankeny's Lincoln Folkers in 1:01 during the consolation semifinals, Waukee's Gavin Steger in 1:39 during the third-place match at Carlisle's Hayden Lucas in 2:21 during a wrestle-back match for second.

"Jackson is a huge, strong 160-pounder and is a very bad draw for anybody in the bracket at state," Fecht said. "At districts he was upset by the Pella kid, but he was able to come back and win three straight matches to place second. He has all the tools to do well and achieve his goals. If he can put everything together I think he will finish high on the award stand on Saturday."

Two Ames wrestlers place fourth

Braxtyn Brown and Cole Martin each came in fourth for Ames during the district meet.

Brown went 2-2 at 120 with a 3-2 victory over North Polk's Andrew Reed in the quarterfinals and a fall in 3:35 over Pella's Michael Muller in the consolation semifinals. He ended the season at 15-15.

Martin finished the season with a 28-13 record at 138 after going 2-2 Saturday. He earned a tough 4-3 victory over Waukee's Kaiden Witzenburg in the quarterfinals and pinned North Polk's Cole Halupnick in 1:55 during the consolation semifinals.

The boys state wrestling meet runs this Wednesday through Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The 3A competition begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, with Saturday's consolation semifinals starting at 9 a.m. and the finals beginning at 5:15 p.m.

