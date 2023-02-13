Lenawee County's unemployment rate rises a little in December

ADRIAN — Lenawee County’s unemployment rate for December followed the statewide trend and rose a couple tenths of a percentage point.

However, the jobless rate was about a percentage point lower than at the start of 2022.

The county’s jobless rate in December was 4.1%, up from 3.9% in November, according to data released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget. The state’s jobless rate rose from 3.5% to 3.8%.

“Regional labor markets demonstrated employment and workforce reductions during December,” Wayne Rourke, labor market information director of the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics, said in a news release.

Eighty-one Michigan counties displayed unemployment rate gains during December, with a median increase of 0.7 percentage points. Sixty-seven Michigan counties demonstrated jobless rate advances over the year.

Lenawee County’s unemployment rate in December 2022 was up from 3.9% in December 2021. The unemployment rate was 4.9% in January 2022 and 5.4% in February 2022.

All but one of Lenawee County’s neighboring counties in Michigan also saw increases in their unemployment rates. Hillsdale County was up to 4.4% in December from 4.2% in November, Jackson County was up to 4.2% from 3.8%, and Monroe County went from 4% to 4.2%. Washtenaw County’s jobless rate ticked down to 3% from 3.1%.

Lenawee County’s workforce contracted in December, going from 44,908 in November to 44,622 in December, according to state data. There were 42,774 counted as employed in December, down from 43,179 in November. The unemployed tally in December was 1,848, up from 1,729 in November.

According to the monthly survey of employers, Michigan not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment receded by 26,000, or 0.6%, since November. Sectors with the largest numerical decreases in jobs included government, which was down 9,000; leisure and hospitality, also down 9,000; and construction down 8,000.

At a glance

The state of Michigan released the following unemployment rates for area counties in December:

Hillsdale County: 4.4%

Jackson County: 4.2%

Lenawee County: 4.1%

Monroe County: 4.2%

Washtenaw County: 3%

SOURCE: Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget