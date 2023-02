Medagadget.com

Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Market 2023 is expected to reach US$ 1.5 Bn by the end of 2024 at a CAGR of 7.0% | PMR Study By Persistence Market Research, 8 days ago

By Persistence Market Research, 8 days ago

The infectious diseases diagnostics market refers to the market for diagnostic tests used to detect and diagnose infectious diseases. This market has grown rapidly in ...