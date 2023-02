Medagadget.com

Generic Oncology Drugs Market 2023 is predicted to rise to US$ 41.5 Bn by the end of 2031 at CAGR of 6% By Persistence Market Research, 8 days ago

By Persistence Market Research, 8 days ago

The generic oncology drugs market refers to the market for non-proprietary cancer treatments, which are copies of brand-name drugs that have lost their patent protection. ...