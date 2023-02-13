Stillwater history: Toboggan slide

Now that winter is here in full force, the wind, cold and snow, most people in the St. Croix Valley get out and enjoy the weather. It might be skiing or skating or just visiting with neighbors. The winter, at its worst, has never got in the way for people to enjoy the season.

Stillwater also has always been a great city for sledding. The many hills in town make for quite an assortment of options for the sledders. There are some great sledding hills in Stillwater – many that were used generations ago are still being enjoyed by kids today.

Back in 1886, the first year of the St. Paul Winter Carnival, Stillwater proceeded to build its own toboggan slide which was enjoyed by most of the city during the winter months.

In the January 20, 1886 Stillwater Gazette, Stillwater City Alderman Kilty asked that a hill be designated for a toboggan slide in Stillwater. He had stated that "members of the [toboggan] club had requested me to ask that south second street be set apart for the purpose as a splendid slide that could be cheaply made by the stairs which would be used by tobogganers to reach the top after a slide." The matter was referred to Chief of Police Matt Shortall and David Bronson with the power to act accordingly.

The proposed toboggan slide was first to be located on South Second Street, on the eastside of the steps. It would be about 100 feet long, with an angle of 45 degrees. With those dimensions the toboggan slide would give a person a slide of nearly 500 feet, going nearly to Chestnut Street.

The slide eventually was placed on South Sixth Street. It was 800 feet long and 15,000 feet of lumber was used in its construction.

While the toboggan slide was under construction, there were two toboggan clubs formed in Stillwater. The first, being headed by photographer Lawrence Wiklund and Dr. Donald was called the Stillwater Toboggan Club, and the other was called the Netaska Toboggan Club. The Netaska club also had a ladies club associated with it.

Toboggans could be purchased for $4 from the Northwestern Manufacturing and Car Company. There were also special toboggan suits for men and women. The suits for the ladies caught the eye of many men in town and the paper commented that, "a toboggan suit has a surprising effect on a young lady's appearance. If some of them could wear their suits all the time there would be more weddings and less old maids as well as bachelors."

The grand opening of Stillwater's toboggan slide took place on Saturday night, Jan. 30. Many people turned out, and Mr. and Mrs. David Bronson, whose house was located across from the slide, illuminated their residence with Chinese lanterns in honor of the formal opening of the slide.

It was estimated that a speed of one mile per minute was reached for the tobogganers as they went down the slide. There was a curve in the slide in which several sledders could not handle, and they continued "straight ahead bounding into the air like a fiery steed." None of the riders were injured, it was said.

The Stillwater Toboggan slide attracted many people. There were even out of town groups that came in just to use the slide. With all of that activity, there were bound to be accidents, and in one report, a "tobogganer lost part of his ear while going down caused by the thing [his toboggan] tipping over."

The Gazette kept its readers informed on what was going on at the slide. On Feb. 26t, the paper reported: "Tobogganing is still continued on the Stillwater slide to some extent, no accidents have been reported recently." On March 9t, the paper said that the "toboggan slide still attracts a fair sized crowd nightly."

As spring began to approach, and Mother Nature warmed the air and melted the snow, the toboggan season came to a slushy end. On March 25, 1886, the paper reported that the "toboggan slide is now a sweet memory of the past."

Just like the toboggan slide of 1886, the winter of 2022-2023 will be memories for kids as they grow up and adults will be watching youngsters through their windows going to the same sledding hills as they once did!

Brent Peterson is executive director of the Washington County Historical Society, wchsmn.org.