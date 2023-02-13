VIDEO: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs celebrate with WWE title after Super Bowl LVII

WWE sent the title to the Chiefs locker room after their Super Bowl win.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated with a custom WWE Championship belt after their Super Bowl LVII victory.

The WWE on Fox Twitter account posted a video of Mahomes and several Chiefs teammates passing the custom title around the locker room on Sunday following their 38-35 Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes took home Super Bowl MVP honors after going 21 for 27 passing for 182 yards and 3 TDs. He also added 44 rushing yards on six carries. Mahomes is now a two-time Super Bowl MVP, as he also took home the award in Super Bowl LIV. He also captured the regular season NFL MVP award for the 2022 campaign, an award he also won in 2018.

WWE also had a presence during the Super Bowl telecast with a commercial for SmackDown on Fox, as well as an appearance by The Undertaker in a DraftKings ad.