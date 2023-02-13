The Kansas City Chiefs Are Your Super Bowl Champions

Aside from Rihanna putting on a great performance during the halftime show, this year’s Super Bowl was definitely a shootout that went down to the end.

In a battle of the best offenses in the NFL, the most important game in American sports came down to the usage of the clock and what many believe to be a questionable call.

Throughout the game, the Chiefs and Eagles played excellent football. For Philadelphia, quarterback Jalen Hurts played an excellent game. With three touchdowns on the ground and 304 yards and a touchdown in the air, Fields was the best player on the field, regardless of position. The balanced attack of rushing and passing from Fields kept Kansas City on their toes for the majority of the game.

Patrick Mahomes played a great game as well. Despite continuously feeling the pain of his injured ankle, Mahomes was able to throw for three touchdowns as well as leading the Chiefs to a late game drive that was able to result in a field goal that would allow them to win the game.

Both offenses utilized their supporting weapons a great deal as well. For the Eagles, it was the receiving core of DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown that allowed Hurts to hurt the Chiefs defense. For the Chiefs, it was New Jersey's own Isiah Pacheco who rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown and Travis Kelce’s usual great performance to help support Mahomes.

In one of the last plays of the game, the contest came to a halt when Eagles’ defensive back James Bradberry committed a pass interference on Juju Smith-Schuster on third down that secured Kansas City’s chance of winning even more. Social media lit on fire after the call was made due to numerous fans defending Bradberry that the call was not right.

Despite this, no changes were made as the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35. Because of his late game heroics, Mahomes earned MVP honors and step higher towards greatness. Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on winning the Super Bowl.

