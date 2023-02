(Motortion | Dreamstime.com)

The Chicago Police Department confirms two officers are back on the street after serving brief suspensions for beating a prisoner in his cell. Video appeared to show Jerold Williams striking the prisoner with his fists while Delgado Fernandez held the man down. Williams received a 15-day suspension and Fernandez got a 10-day suspension. The victim, Damien Stewart, filed a civil suit against the police department and received a $45,000 settlement.