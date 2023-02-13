Today is: Oatmeal Monday

Oatmeal Monday, also known as Meal Monday, was a holiday that was traditionally celebrated at Scottish universities. From the 17th to the late 19th centuries, students at Scottish universities were required to bring their own food and fuel to campuses, such as oatmeal and firewood. Their homes, where they got these supplies, were often far away. Sometimes they were given long weekends so they could travel to get the supplies.

Early on, these long weekends happened quite frequently. For example, the University of Edinburgh had them each month, giving students the first Monday of the month off. By the 21st century, it was no longer observed at all.

Souce: Checkiday.com