Tom Grennan apologises for ‘joking’ about Ellie Goulding’s breasts at Brit Awards

Tom Grennan has apologised for making an “inappropriate” comment about Ellie Goulding ’s breasts on stage at the Brit Awards .

During Saturday (11 February) night’s awards show, the pair appeared on stage together to present the award for Best New Artist.

Goulding’s dress featured a black metallic breastplate, with Grennan asking her: “They’re your real boobs?” to which she responded: “These are not mine. I wish. Mine are a lot further apart, sadly.”

The clip was circulated online, with social media users branding the exchange a “car crash”.

In response, Goulding tweeted that there had been “no offence taken, no harm intended” by Grennan’s comment and that the singer was “100 per cent an ally”.

Grennan later reposted Goulding’s response, commenting: “Love ya @elliegoulding.

“What started as a joke between Ellie and I before we went on stage came out all wrong. The nerves got the better of us, but that does not excuse what was said, and I sincerely apologise to anyone who was offended – that’s not me at all, and I am sorry.”

When the exchange occurred live on TV, Brits viewers had suggested that Goulding looked “uncomfortable” at the exchange.

“Tom Grennan thinking it was appropriate to ask Ellie Goulding if they were her real boobs, on the Brits stage, just gave me the quickest ick in a while. Like instantaneous sick in my mouth,” one commenter wrote.

However, Goulding wrote in her post that she and Grennan were “having a bit of fun”, adding that there were “no other interpretations necessary”.

Among the big winners of the night at the Brit Awards were Harry Styles – who won in all four of his nominated categories, including Best Album and Artist of the Year – and Wet Leg.

