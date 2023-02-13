Fans praise Rihanna for performing while pregnant at Super Bowl 2023: ‘A baddie’

Rihanna has revealed she is pregnant with her second child while performing at the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show.

Fans went wild over the pop star’s announcement as she graced the stage for the 13-minute concert, sporting her baby bump under an all-red custom jumpsuit by Loewe .

A representative for Rihanna confirmed that she is pregnant for a second time, nearly nine months after welcoming her first child with partner A$AP Rocky in May 2022 .

The 34-year-old Barbadian singer performed alongside a troupe of dancers all dressed in white tracksuits, while she opened her show standing alone on a suspended platform with her 2015 hit “B**** Better Have My Money”.

On social media, fans praised her for putting on a show while pregnant, with many speculating she is in her second trimester.

“So you telling me Rihanna did whole halftime show alone WHEN SHE PREGNANT??” one fan wrote in amazement.

Another said: “I don’t think Rihanna understands the level of excitement she brought to everyone that loves her and her music. She sang classics that made us go way back. Danced and sang while pregnant. Epic!”

A third added: “Rihanna is actually so cool. Like she was born cool, her songs are cool, her aura is cool, her dancing is cool. Six years later and she’s still such a baddie on that stage while bloody pregnant!”

During the show, Rihanna wore a red bra plate over the Loewe jumpsuit and a huge red puffer coat by Alaïa. She accessorised the bold look with matching leather gloves and MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Cross High Sneakers.

Fans also dubbed another moment during her show as “iconic”, after she fixed her make-up on-stage using her own brand, Fenty Beauty .

In 2022, Rihanna became the youngest self-made billionaire woman in the US after accumulating a net worth of US$1.4bn by the age of 34, thanks in large part to her beauty brand. She also owns her own lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty.

