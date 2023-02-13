Trump just tried to pick another fight with Rihanna, saying the pop icon had the 'single worst' Super Bowl halftime show in history
By Cheryl Teh,
8 days ago
Donald Trump flung another insult at Rihanna after her performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Trump wrote that Rihanna gave "the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history."
This is the second time in a week that Trump has tried to pick a fight with Rihanna.
Former President Donald Trump is going after pop icon Rihanna again, this time calling her Super Bowl halftime show the "worst" ever.
"EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday.
In the post, Trump accused the singer of using "foul and insulting" language, possibly in reference to the 2020 incident in which Rihanna was seen posing in front of a spray-painted art installation . The centerpiece of the installation was a car that had the words "Fuck Trump" painted on it.
Trump also criticized Rihanna's fashion choices at the Super Bowl, writing: "Also, so much for her 'Stylist!'"
