“I don’t care. Honestly, I said what I said and I meant that” - Ja Morant still doesn’t fear anyone in the Western Conference

Only time will tell if Ja’s confidence can truly help him back up his talk.

Ja Morant © Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

Before the Western Conference loaded up at the trade deadline, Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant boldly claimed on air that he didn’t fear anyone in the conference. And until today, Morant doesn’t regret his "controversial statement" and says that it’s a testament to his confidence.

“I don’t care. Honestly, I said what I said and I meant that,” Morant said, as reported by Boston.com. “The confidence I had when I said that, is the confidence that got us to the point we’re at now, being a top team in the league.”

Is Morant overconfident?

Morant’s words were bold and controversial for a reason. Given that he hasn’t achieved anything besides a semi-conference appearance in the Playoffs, Ja can come off as someone that’s too egoistic and arrogant. However, Morant also believes that his confidence is the reason why he finds himself slowly ascending in the league, and it’s something that he’s going to keep thriving on throughout his career.

“Yeah, my confidence will never change. I don’t care who got something to say about it,” Morant added.

Currently, the Grizzlies sit in second place in the West—they've been a top 3 team for the most part of the season. After going on a blazing-hot 11-game winning streak to start the year, Memphis has been up and down as of late.

Amid their winning streak, it seemed like they had a solid chance of winning the Western Conference. However, that mission just got tougher with the recent roster improvements made by the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and even Los Angeles Lakers.

The West is going to be tough for a long while

Phoenix Suns’ superstar and recent acquisition, Kevin Durant, is what moved the needle in the Western Conference. He’s on a long-term contract which means the West will have to get used to facing him a ton of times in a season once again.

Aside from the Suns, the Denver Nuggets are also a team that’s here to stay, as well as the Dallas Mavericks (who now have Kyrie Irving alongside Luka Doncic), the Clippers, Warriors, Kings, and even Lakers — who have superstars that are committed to their corresponding teams in the long run.

Morant may feel confident about his chances (and rightfully so), but it also just got tougher. Only time will tell if Ja’s confidence can truly help him back up his talk.