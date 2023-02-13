Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:
Politics:
Del. Marie March, R-Floyd County, lists another property for sale. — The Roanoke Times.
Localities warn that March’s livestreaming bill cost bring six-figure costs. — Virginia Mercury.
Assembly ups ante for state agencies with proposed pay hikes. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Lynchburg City Council discusses tax relief at retreat. — WSET-TV.
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, criticizes China over balloon incident; calls Chinese “incompetent.” — The Hill.
Economy:
Noodles & Co. coming to Christiansburg. — WSLS-TV.
Mobile bakery open in Russell County. — WCYB-TV.
Education:
Dunbar Middle School students win awards at theatre festival. — Lynchburg News and Advance.
Amherst’s opt-in policy draws backlash. — Lynchburg News and Advance.
Youngkin administration bashes Virginia Education Association over “Black Lives Matter at School” toolkit. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Sens. Mark Warner, Tim Kaine, both D-Virginia, and Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, want speedy action from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Buchanan County school project. — WCYB-TV.
Culture:
Bedford welcomes soldiers back from deployment on Horn of Africa. — Lynchburg News and Advance and WSET-TV.
Virginia’s elk population has now spread to Breaks Interstate Park for first time since 1800s. — WJHL-TV. (For background on Virginia’s growing elk population, see ‘ Virginia’s growing elk herd a growing draw for Buchanan County .’)
Weather:
For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and s ign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.
The post Virginia’s elk herd has now expanded into Breaks Interstate Park; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News .
Comments / 0