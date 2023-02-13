Virginia’s elk herd has now expanded into Breaks Interstate Park; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Politics:

Del. Marie March, R-Floyd County, lists another property for sale. — The Roanoke Times.

Localities warn that March’s livestreaming bill cost bring six-figure costs. — Virginia Mercury.

Assembly ups ante for state agencies with proposed pay hikes. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Lynchburg City Council discusses tax relief at retreat. — WSET-TV.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, criticizes China over balloon incident; calls Chinese “incompetent.” — The Hill.

Economy:

Noodles & Co. coming to Christiansburg. — WSLS-TV.

Mobile bakery open in Russell County. — WCYB-TV.

Education:

Dunbar Middle School students win awards at theatre festival. — Lynchburg News and Advance.

Amherst’s opt-in policy draws backlash. — Lynchburg News and Advance.

Youngkin administration bashes Virginia Education Association over “Black Lives Matter at School” toolkit. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Sens. Mark Warner, Tim Kaine, both D-Virginia, and Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, want speedy action from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Buchanan County school project. — WCYB-TV.

Culture:

Bedford welcomes soldiers back from deployment on Horn of Africa. — Lynchburg News and Advance and WSET-TV.

Virginia’s elk population has now spread to Breaks Interstate Park for first time since 1800s. — WJHL-TV. (For background on Virginia’s growing elk population, see ‘ Virginia’s growing elk herd a growing draw for Buchanan County .’)

Weather:

