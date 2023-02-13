Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Zia Cooke scored 17 and No. 1 South Carolina beat third-ranked LSU 88-64 in a showdown of the last two unbeaten teams. Aliyah Boston finished with 14 points and nine boards to help the Gamecocks win their 31st straight game. The game, billed as a showcase between reigning AP player of the year Boston and Angel Reese, quickly become a highlight reel of South Carolina’s experience, talent and depth. The Gamecocks (25-0. 12-0 Southeastern Conference) ran out to an 18-2 lead as they ended the record start of LSU (23-1, 11-1).

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Wade Taylor IV scored 23 points and Texas A&M opened the game on a 26-4 run and beat LSU 74-62 for its third straight win. Texas A&M, which beat LSU 69-56 on Jan. 7, swept the season series for the first time since 2016-17. Dexter Dennis added 13 points for Texas A&M (18-7, 10-2). Taylor also made five shots from distance and Dennis had three, and the pair combined for all eight of the Aggies’ 3-pointers. Tyrece Radford had 12 points. Adam Miller scored 18 points and made four 3-pointers to lead LSU (12-13, 1-11).

PHOENIX (AP) — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts played three seasons at Alabama and led the Crimson Tide to a national title game appearance as a freshman. He accounted for 53 total touchdowns and was a second-place Heisman finisher during his lone season with Oklahoma. So which school now gets to claim this season’s NFL MVP runner-up and Super Bowl starter? At a time in college football when the transfer portal is heating up, so is the claiming debate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — D’Andre Gholston hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Missouri a stunning 86-85 victory over No. 6 Tennessee. With 4.2 seconds left in the game and the Volunteers (19-6, 8-4 Southeastern Conference) leading 85-83, Santiago Vescovi missed a free throw. His second attempt was waived off when Tobe Awaka committed a lane violation, setting up a final chance for the Tigers (19-6, 7-5). Gholston took the inbounds and dribbled up the court before taking an off-balance contested 3-pointer from about 30 feet that swished through the net at the buzzer for the win. He was mobbed by his teammates after hitting the shot.

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Rylan Griffen scored 16 points, Mark Sears added 15 and No. 3 Alabama held off a big challenge from its in-state rival, beating Auburn 77-69. The Crimson Tide remained the only Power-5 team without a league loss. Alabama is 12-0 in the Southeastern Conference and 22-3 overall. Auburn missed nine straight shots in the final minutes. It has lost five of six after being ranked most of the way. Wendell Green Jr. had 24 points for the Tigers.

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — In a game where Auburn struggled with its 3-point accuracy, the best long shot of the afternoon belonged to a student in the stands. During a timeout in the second half of the game against No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, sophomore Craig Noyes made a full-court, 94-foot putt to win a new car. Not bad for someone who said he’s not a golfer. Noyes said his main goal when he stepped up to the ball was to not swing and miss. The sold-out crowd at Neville Arena erupted when he became the first person to win the contest since 2014. Noyes went baseline-to-baseline with his winning putt, rolling the ball through a small hole in a poster at the opposite end in the contest sponsored by a local Toyota dealership.

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Kario Oquendo scored 21 points, Braelen Bridges and Justin Hill combined for 19 second-half points and Georgia defeated Kentucky 75-68. Bridges scored 10 of his 12 points over a five-minute stretch when Georgia took back the lead for good. Hill had a 3-pointer during the run and added four free throws late. The Bulldogs snapped a three-game losing streak and dealt a damaging loss to a Wildcats team projected to be on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds for his 14th double-double this season. Antonio Reeves had four 3-pointers and scored 20 points with Jacob Toppin adding 12.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Dashawn Davis scored 17 points and Mississippi State picked up its fifth straight win with a 70-64 victory over Arkansas. Davis sank 6 of 11 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (17-8, 5-7 Southeastern Conference). Shakeel Moore finished with 12 points, five rebounds and five assists. Tolu Smith pitched in with 11 points and eight rebounds. Cameron Matthews added 10 points and six boards. Anthony Black totaled 23 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals to pace the Razorbacks (17-8, 6-6), who saw their five-game win streak in SEC play end. Ricky Council IV had 10 points and six rebounds.