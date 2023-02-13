Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Boo Buie scored 26 points, Chase Audige had 15 and Northwestern beat No. 1 Purdue 64-58. Led by its experienced backcourt, Northwestern added a signature win to its bid for the school’s second NCAA Tournament appearance. The Wildcats got their first win in 19 games against the No. 1 team in the AP poll. Zach Edey had 24 points and eight rebounds for Purdue, which had won 11 in a row against Northwestern. Braden Smith finished with 10 points on 1-for-7 shooting.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Molly Davis scored a season-high 17 points, Caitlin Clark added 15 points and 10 assists, and No. 5 Iowa defeated Rutgers 111-57. Clark picked up her 13th double-double of the season in just 21 minutes. Monika Czinano had 14 points for the Hawkeyes, who set a program record for points in a Big Ten game. It's the second-most points scored in program history behind the 115 scored against Evansville earlier this season. Freshman Kaylene Smikle led Rutgers with 28 points.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joey Hauser scored 23 points to help Michigan State beat Ohio State 62-41, handing the Buckeyes their sixth straight defeat. Hauser sank 8 of 13 shots from the floor, including 6 of 9 from beyond the arc, and grabbed eight rebounds for the Spartans (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten Conference). Tyson Walker added 10 points and Jaden Akins finished with eight points and nine boards. Sean McNeil led the Buckeyes (11-14, 3-11) with 10 points off the bench. Bruce Thornton had nine points and five rebounds. Hauser scored nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range, Michigan State held Ohio State to 19% shooting in the first half and the Spartans led 27-14.

PHOENIX (AP) — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts played three seasons at Alabama and led the Crimson Tide to a national title game appearance as a freshman. He accounted for 53 total touchdowns and was a second-place Heisman finisher during his lone season with Oklahoma. So which school now gets to claim this season’s NFL MVP runner-up and Super Bowl starter? At a time in college football when the transfer portal is heating up, so is the claiming debate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kris Murray had 28 points, 14 rebounds, three steals and two blocks to help Iowa beat Minnesota 68-56 and hand the Golden Gophers their eighth consecutive loss. Filip Rebraca added 16 points and eight rebounds for Iowa. Murray hit a 3-pointer and then threw down a dunk to cap a 10-1 run that gave Iowa — which never trailed — a 66-52 lead with 2:54 to play. Joshua Ola-Joseph led the Gophers with 11 points. Ta’lon Cooper and Jaden Henley each scored 10.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 31 points, and No. 8 Maryland rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit to beat Illinois 82-71. Abby Meyers scored 14 of her 18 points in the third quarter for the Terrapins, who improved to 13-0 all-time against the Illini. This victory was in doubt for a while, though. Maryland missed all 17 of its 3-point attempts but was able to rally thanks to its tenacious pressure defense. Down 37-28 at halftime, the Terps outscored Illinois 31-8 in the third period. The Illini had 10 turnovers and only nine field goal attempts in the quarter.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Leigha Brown scored 23 points and dished off 10 assists and No. 12 Michigan topped Nebraska 80-75. Brown, who played at Nebraska her first two seasons and surpassed 1,800 points for her career, made nine free throws in the fourth quarter when Michigan went 10 of 15 to hold off the Cornhuskers. Alexis Markowski had 18 points and 18 rebounds for the Cornhuskers and Isabelle Bourne scored 18 points. Jaz Shelley scored 14 points with 10 assists. Two Brown free throws had the lead at 11 with less than a minutes to play. Nebraska made four shots in the last minute but was only 5 of 16 before that with four turnovers and four missed free throws.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Coleman Hawkins scored 18 points and Illinois held No. 24 Rutgers scoreless for more than 10 minutes in the second half, rallying for a 69-60 win. The Illinois trailed 47-41 with 14 1/2 minutes left before Hawkins’ 3-pointer started a 19-0 run. Rutgers missed 15 straight shots during its drought. Illinois is 17-7 and Rutgers is 16-9. Hawkins hit four consecutive shots, including a 3-ppinter, and gave the Illini the lead for good at 48-47.