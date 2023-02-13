Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Liz Scott finished with 20 points and eight rebounds and No. 16 Oklahoma breezed to its fourth straight win with an 85-68 victory over Kansas State. Scott made 8 of 13 shots from the floor and 4 of 6 free throws for the Sooners (20-4, 10-3), who closed within a game of No. 20 Texas in the Big 12 Conference race for first place. She also blocked two shots. Madi Williams scored 16 on 8-of-10 shooting for Oklahoma. She added five assists and four rebounds, but also had seven of her team’s 20 turnovers. Aubrey Joens pitched in with 11 points and six boards off the bench, while Ana Llanusa scored 10 before fouling out. Gabby Gregory carried the load for the Wildcats (14-11, 3-9) with 24 points and six rebounds.

PHOENIX (AP) — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts played three seasons at Alabama and led the Crimson Tide to a national title game appearance as a freshman. He accounted for 53 total touchdowns and was a second-place Heisman finisher during his lone season with Oklahoma. So which school now gets to claim this season’s NFL MVP runner-up and Super Bowl starter? At a time in college football when the transfer portal is heating up, so is the claiming debate

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — DeYona Gaston and Shaylee Gonzales scored 16 points apiece, reserve Taylor Jones had a double-double and No. 20 Texas beat TCU 70-50. Jones scored 15 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked five shots. Gaston’s basket with 5:29 left in the first quarter broke a 9-all tie and Texas led for the remainder. The Longhorns closed the quarter with a 21-14 advantage and were up 35-26 at intermission. The lead grew to 52-38 after the third before closing it out in the final stanza. Tomi Taiwo scored 15 points for TCU.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — De’Vion Harmon scored 20 points, including a crucial driving basket in the final minute, as Texas Tech upended No. 12-ranked Kansas State 71-63. The Red Raiders (13-12, 2-10 Big 12) held the Wildcats to two field goals in the game’s final four minutes as they extended a 62-61 lead at the 2:15 mark. Jaylon Tyson added another huge basket for Tech with a tip-in that pushed the advantage to 64-61, setting the stage for Harmon’s slashing drive between defenders as the Red Raiders rebounded from a last-second road loss to Oklahoma State. Kansas State (19-6, 7-5) edged as close as one point throughout the second half, but Tech answered with key baskets to maintain the lead. The Wildcats were led by Nowell’s 18 points. Desi Sills added 12 points.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Adam Flagler scored 28 points as 14th-ranked Baylor rallied from a 10-point deficit to win 72-68 at No. 17 TCU. Flagler scored 16 points in a row for the Bears during their rally in the second half. LJ Cryer added 23 points for the 19-6 Bears. They have won nine of their last 10 games. Damion Baugh had 16 points and 10 assists for 17-8 TCU. The Horned Frogs played their fourth game in a row without top scorer Mike Miles Jr. and were also without injured big man Eddie Lampkin Jr. They have lost four of five.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — John-Michael Wright scored 19 points and Oklahoma State rallied past No. 11 Iowa State 64-56. The Cyclones lost for the fourth time in five game and are 16-8 overall. Bryce Thompson added 12 points for the Cowboys, who won their fifth in a row and improved to 16-9. Wright’s jumper put the Cowboys ahead for good at 52-50. Caleb Asberry followed with a 3 to boost the lead with 4:38 remaining.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Madisen Smith scored six points and JJ Quinerly and Kyah Watson added five each in the pivotal third quarter as West Virginia pulled away to beat No. 21 Iowa State 73-60. Trailing by one at the half, West Virginia outscored Iowa State 22-13 in the third quarter, capped by a Danni Nichols 3-pointer, for a 56-48 lead. A 7-2 surge in the fourth stretched the Mountaineers’ lead to 63-50 with 5:55 remaining. The Cyclones pulled within 65-57 but didn’t get closer. Ashley Joens scored 17 points and had nine rebounds for Iowa State (15-7, 7-5), which lost its third straight.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalen Wilson scored 18 points to help No. 9 Kansas roll past Oklahoma 78-55. Wilson bounced back from a two-point outing against Texas on Monday. Dajuan Harris scored 16 points and Kevin McCullar added 13 for the Jayhawks. Jalen Hill scored 14 points and Otega Oweh added 11 for the Sooners. Oklahoma's Grant Sherfield was held to 10 points on 4-for-14 shooting. He leads the Sooners with nearly 17 points per game. The Sooners have dropped four straight since rolling past No. 2 Alabama.