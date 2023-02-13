Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored 25 points and matched her career high with six 3-pointers, leading No. 11 Virginia Tech to an 84-70 victory over No. 19 Florida State. In building a 34-11 lead in the first quarter, the Hokies made 8 of 11 3-pointers, with 3-of-4 each from Amoore and Cayla King, and they outscored Florida State 19-2 over one 5-minute stretch. The Hokies outshot FSU 63.2%-38.5%. Virginia Tech went on to lead 42-25 at halftime and 64-47 after three. In the fourth quarter, Florida State got no closer than the final score. Ta’Niya Latson led Florida State with 15 points.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Reigan Richardson scored a season-high 14 points and No. 9 Duke turned in another strong defensive performance to beat Miami 50-40. The Blue Devils maintained their solo perch atop the Atlantic Coast Conference standings. It also capped the program’s first week in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll since 2017. Jasmyne Roberts scored 12 points to lead the Hurricanes. Miami shot just 31.8%. Duke won despite getting its last basket with 7:27 left.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Kayla McPherson scored 22 points in her first career start to spark No. 14 North Carolina to a 73-55 win over Boston College to end a two-game losing streak. McPherson, a redshirt freshman who missed her first season rehabbing a high school knee injury and the first 20 games this season because of a lower-body injury, was 4-of-7 from 3-point range with six rebounds and three assists in just her fifth game. T’Yana Todd paced the Eagles with 14 points, McPherson scored 10 straight points on 4-of-5 shooting, including two 3-pointers, to start a 12-0 run in the first quarter, which ended with the Tar Heels on top 19-8. She was 3 for 3 in the second quarter as North Carolina stretched the lead to 37-20.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Kylee Watson scored 15 points as No. 10 Notre Dame held off upset-minded Syracuse for a 73-64 home victory. Maddy Westbeld added 14 points while Olivia Miles had 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Irish (20-4, 11-3 ACC). Sonia Citron’s 3-pointer at 7:13 of the fourth quarter put Notre Dame ahead 62-60 and the Irish did not relinquish the lead the rest of the way. The last advantage for the Orange was at 60-59 on a basket by Georgia Woolley at 7:33 of the fourth quarter. Dyaisha Fair scored 22 points to lead Syracuse (16-10, 7-8). Woolley added 17 points and Dariauna Lewis 14 to go with 10 rebounds.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Taylor Valladay had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead Virginia past No. 22 North Carolina State 71-59, snapping a seven-game ACC losing streak. Camryn Taylor scored 15 points, Kaydan Lawson 14, and Alexia Smith 10 for Virginia. Trailing 48-36 through the third quarter, North Carolina State opened the fourth with a 7-2 run to get within 50-43 with 7:50 to go. The Wolfpack missed their next 10 shots, however, and Virginia led 61-43 with 3:15 remaining. NC State made one last push with a 12-2 run but the Cavaliers made 6-of-6 free throws in the final minute. Jada Boyd led NC State with 22 points.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Armaan Franklin scored 23 points, including a 3-pointer with 39 seconds left, to lift No. 8 Virginia over Duke 69-62 in overtime. Kihei Clark added 16 points for the Cavaliers. Duke appeared poised to win when Kyle Filipowski drove on the final play of regulation and two defenders contested his shot. The officials initially whistled a foul, but waved it off after a lengthy review. The ACC later announced officials had incorrectly applied the rule and Filipowski should have received two free throws. Jeremy Roach led the Blue Devils with 16 points.

PHOENIX (AP) — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts played three seasons at Alabama and led the Crimson Tide to a national title game appearance as a freshman. He accounted for 53 total touchdowns and was a second-place Heisman finisher during his lone season with Oklahoma. So which school now gets to claim this season’s NFL MVP runner-up and Super Bowl starter? At a time in college football when the transfer portal is heating up, so is the claiming debate

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 22 points and No. 19 Miami beat Louisville 93-85 on Saturday night. Five days following its dominant 22-point home win over Duke, Miami could not shake off the conference’s last-place team until Pack’s 3-pointer with 2:44 remaining made it 82-72. Pack shot 8 of 14, including 4 of 9 on 3-pointers. Isaiah Wong and Norchad Omier finished with 21 points each and Jordan Miller added 10 for the Hurricanes. El Ellis scored a career-high 33 points and had five assists while Jae’Lyn Withers finished with 18 for the Cardinals.