Open in App
Buffalo, NY
See more from this location?
WBEN 930AM

West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Monday, February 13th 2023

By Randy Bushover,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vlvDw_0klSC7cU00

Gas prices fell three cents from a week ago to $3.41 per gallon on unleaded in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls area. The AAA reports local pump prices were twenty cents higher a year ago.

Late last week, the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority outlined a plan to raze and rebuild the seven Marine Drive Apartments units.  The $400 million project would be done in phases, beginning with construction of a new building.  Tenants would then move into the new building while another is torn down then rebuilt and so on until all of the buildings are complete.  Business First reports that tentative design plans include some townhouse units and low-rise buildings; some with four, six or 10 stories.

Alfred, New York has earned the distinction of the Ultimate College Town.  That designation was determined by the Washington Post through data analysis of  U.S. Census Urban Areas with the largest share of college students.  Alfred is home to Alfred State College and Alfred University.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Attention shifts to permanent 5-14 memorial
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Buffalo News to shift print operation to Cleveland
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Buffalo man arrested nearly one year after fatal hit-and-run accident in Cheektowaga
Cheektowaga, NY10 hours ago
Buffalo Councilmember wants to bring back temporary eviction moratorium
Buffalo, NY15 hours ago
Erie County Water Authority Addresses Concerns
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Buffalo Tesla workers group continues union push as NLRB investigates
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Winter Weather Advisories posted as icy storm approaches WNY
Buffalo, NY21 hours ago
$55 million awarded for Kensington tunnel project
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Cheektowaga Officer still facing 'long and difficult' recovery
Cheektowaga, NY14 hours ago
New York State Police investigating death of woman in Alexander
Alexander, NY1 day ago
Niagara Falls Police arrest man with connection to fatal stabbing
Niagara Falls, NY12 hours ago
Three killed, two hospitalized in one car crash in Amherst
Amherst, NY19 hours ago
Warm winter weather attributing to 'very challenging year' at local ski resort
Glenwood, NY1 day ago
Are new taxing legislation and mandate rules hindering prospering relations with Canada and U.S.?
Niagara Falls, NY22 hours ago
Kennedy on Tesla's firing of aspiring union workers: They need to 'do the right thing'
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
The next steps for Buffalo Tesla workers, fired following unionization efforts
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
'This is the end of the beginning' as a community moves forward from the Tops shooter sentencing
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
Teen arraigned in Club Marcella shooting
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
Two men arrested on drug charges following Saturday night pursuit
Collins, NY12 hours ago
Tops shooter transferred to custody of U.S. Marshals with death penalty still a possibility
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
Families of victims in Tops mass shooting get set to face shooter during Wednesday's sentencing
Buffalo, NY6 days ago
Andre Whigham pleads guilty for killing his girlfriend
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
Lawyers urgently calling for Grieving Families Act passage
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Skinner scores game-winner, Sabres beat Sharks 4-2
Buffalo, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy