West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Monday, February 13th 2023

Gas prices fell three cents from a week ago to $3.41 per gallon on unleaded in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls area. The AAA reports local pump prices were twenty cents higher a year ago.

Late last week, the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority outlined a plan to raze and rebuild the seven Marine Drive Apartments units. The $400 million project would be done in phases, beginning with construction of a new building. Tenants would then move into the new building while another is torn down then rebuilt and so on until all of the buildings are complete. Business First reports that tentative design plans include some townhouse units and low-rise buildings; some with four, six or 10 stories.

Alfred, New York has earned the distinction of the Ultimate College Town. That designation was determined by the Washington Post through data analysis of U.S. Census Urban Areas with the largest share of college students. Alfred is home to Alfred State College and Alfred University.