CoinTelegraph

Breaking: Paxos reportedly ordered to stop issuing Binance USD By Prashant Jha, 8 days ago

By Prashant Jha, 8 days ago

The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has ordered blockchain company Paxos Trust to stop the issuance of dollar-pegged Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin. The ...