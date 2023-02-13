Clear and cool overnight, chance of showers Tuesday; Warmer than normal temperatures this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Few showers tomorrow

Near record warmth Wednesday

Thunderstorms possible Thursday

DETAILED FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist McCall Vrydaghs says some clouds will return by morning. Lows drop to near 30.

TUESDAY: Clouds increase throughout the day. Highs in the upper 50s. Becoming breezy as we get later in the day. A few showers arrive by evening into Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY: A breezy and very warm day with highs in the mid to even upper 60s. We’re currently forecasting a high of 68 which is just one degree shy of the record. Mix of sun and clouds.

THURSDAY: A warm and windy day with rounds of rain and some thunderstorms. There is a chance that a storm or two could be strong to severe. Highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Much colder and blustery with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 30s. Can’t rule out a passing flurry.

SATURDAY: A cold start with temps near 20. Temperatures milder by the afternoon, near 40 and mostly sunny.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and milder with highs in the 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the middle 50s.







