Police: 3 juveniles charged, gun recovered after incident outside Mars Area High School 00:27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three people are facing charges after an incident took place involving a weapon outside a Mars Area basketball game.

Adams Township Police told the Butler Eagle that all three individuals are juveniles.

Officers say they recovered a weapon and no shots were fired.

Word that someone at the game had a gun prompted a lockdown for players, coaches, and fans at the game on February 3.