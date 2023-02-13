Open in App
Bend, OR
See more from this location?
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend city councilors being asked to approve issuing $40.1 million in bonds for various uses

By Barney Lerten,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ezqea_0klRVAvo00

Also will review options to fill transportation funding gap, including utility fee; hearing on Parkside Place

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Several major money matters come before Bend city councilors Wednesday evening, as well as a significant land-use hearing, but the most immediate funding request involves the city's plan to issue $40.1 million in bonds this May, for a variety of uses.

As an issue summary states , $8.3 million of the funds would go toward transportation projects in the five-year capital improvement plan, including bicycle greenways and walkways, improvements at the intersections of Butler Market and Wells Acres roads, and at Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard, and Wilson Avenue corridor improvements not funded by the voter-approved general obligation bond.

Another $3.5 million in proceeds will go toward acquiring vehicles and equipment, from a heavy-duty engine and medic vehicle for Bend Fire to several Street & Operations Department vehicles and information technology gear.

A $10 million portion will be used to buy core area property already approved by councilors for development goals, from affordable housing to a possible new City Hall. Similarly, $3.2 million is to finance urban renewal projects, such extending Cooley Road and Talus Place in the Juniper Ridge area to the east.

And $13.6 million of the bond revenue will go toward designing the city’s new Public Works campus in the Juniper Ridge area, bringing together several departments now spread around the city.

Revenue sources to make debt-service payments on the bonds include transportation system development charges, property taxes, ambulance revenues, the gas tax, franchise fees and general fund support.

The council meeting begins at 5 p.m. with an hour-long work session bringing all (including new councilors) up to speed on transportation funding and the remaining gap between needs and funding, after voters' 2020 approval of a $190 transportation general obligation fund.

The city’s most recent Transportation System Plan lays out (starting on page 125) various revenue-generating options, including a possible Transportation Utility Fee, then estimated at $10 a month per household.

Councilors are also will be asked to formally send a five-year local operating levy for Bend Fire and Rescue to the May ballot, as discussed at the last council meeting.

Also, a public hearing is planned, along with first reading of two ordinances to proceed with the Parkside Place master plan, on about 37 acres at the eastern edge of the city’s urban growth boundary, between Highway 20 and Bear Creek Road.

The plan, bringing to reality a pilot project in the works since 2018, provides for 346 housing units, 40 percent of which would be made affordable to households earning 80 percent of the area’s median income. About 52% would be single-family homes, 31% multi-family units and 16% townhomes. It includes a four-acre park and extension of the Big Sky Park regional trail.

The council agenda and documents for those and other items can be found here .

The post Bend city councilors being asked to approve issuing $40.1 million in bonds for various uses appeared first on KTVZ .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bend, OR newsLocal Bend, OR
Bend city councilors OK master plan for Parkside Place affordable housing pilot project
Bend, OR5 days ago
Bend gas station owner testifies in favor of latest self-serve gas legislation in Salem
Bend, OR2 hours ago
Bend garage fire quickly spreads to duplex, ADU, sends up black smoke plume; 8 residents and 3 dogs confirmed safe
Bend, OR10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
La Pine Fire District seeks new 5-year operating levy on May ballot to add staff, keep up with rising calls
La Pine, OR11 hours ago
Deschutes County pulls three potential landfill sites proposed near airports; list now down to 7
Bend, OR6 days ago
US to switch off incandescent light bulb sales this summer; Redmond lighting store owner points to issues
Redmond, OR1 day ago
Phil’s Trail gate debate prompts dueling petitions — but it’s no open-or-shut case for Forest Service
Bend, OR4 days ago
City of Bend plans to add new system to help drivers navigate available parking
Bend, OR6 days ago
Fire that caused $150,000 damage to SW Bend home traced to improperly installed chimney pipe
Bend, OR3 days ago
City of Bend plans to add new app, system to help drivers find open parking spots downtown
Bend, OR6 days ago
BLM to begin 1,243-acre fuels reduction project Thursday off Highway 20, SE of Brothers
Brothers, OR6 days ago
‘We are severely short-staffed across the nation’ : C.O. post offices hiring for hundreds of positions
Bend, OR6 days ago
DCSO Search and Rescue helps 6 stranded motorists after 4 vehicles get stuck in snow S. of Bend
Bend, OR1 day ago
Safeway appeals Oregon OSHA safety violations, $7,250 fine at East Bend shooting scene
Bend, OR6 days ago
Oregon WinterFest returns to Redmond Fairgrounds with live music, local vendors and apple blooms
Redmond, OR3 days ago
13-year-old Bend middle-schooler wins 2023 Selco Pole Pedal Paddle artwork contest
Bend, OR6 days ago
Bend Fire crews train on advanced cardiac arrest resuscitation technique that can help save more lives
Bend, OR4 days ago
Raid on RV parked along Hunnell Road turns up fentanyl pills, meth, guns; man, woman arrested
Bend, OR5 days ago
Second suspect arrested in Utah in violent break-in, assault at Eagle Crest hotel room
Redmond, OR7 days ago
Bend company is all about dressing up your drinks in style
Bend, OR5 days ago
Bend Genealogical Society can help you discover, learn more about your family history
Bend, OR1 day ago
Killer of two Bend teens changes murder plea to guilty, faces life without parole; victim’s mom ‘slightly relieved’
Bend, OR6 days ago
Skier, 79, dies after fall at Mt. Bachelor; life-long friend says he was ‘very advanced … quite a guy’
Bend, OR6 days ago
Bend girls, Summit boys win swimming state titles; Lava Bears break relay record again
Bend, OR5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy