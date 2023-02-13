Open in App
HuffPost

Guess How Many Times They Say 'Family' In New 'Fast And Furious' Trailer

By Ed Mazza,

8 days ago

Actors Vin Diesel (left) and Tyrese Gibson arrive for the "Fast X" trailer launch at the LA Live Event Deck in Los Angeles.

The trailer for the latest installment in the Fast & Furious films has dropped and, naturally, the word “family” features prominently.

It’s uttered three times in the first minute of the trailer for “Fast X” and twice more after that as Dom Toretto ( Vin Diesel ) and ... y’know ... his family take on new heavy Dante ( Jason Momoa ) and his crew.

The packed cast includes returning characters Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Jakob (John Cena), Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Cipher (Charlize Theron), Tej (Ludacris) and Han (Sung Kang) as well as new characters Abuela Toretto (Rita Moreno) and Tess (Brie Larson), among many many (many) others.

“Fast X,” the penultimate chapter in the series, is set to hit screens May 19.

