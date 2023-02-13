Tillamook recycling getting major update

Tillamook County’s recycling program is in the process of receiving a complete overhaul thanks to an Oregon Bill that is revamping the way recycling is handled across the state.

Tillamook’s Solid Waste Program Director David McCall told county commissioners that the bill offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity and that his department will be gathering public input at a meeting on February 14.

“It’s an incredible opportunity but we need to take advantage of that opportunity in the right way,” McCall told commissioners.

Oregon’s 2021 Recycling Modernization Act was passed in response to tight import restrictions on recyclable materials imposed by the Chinese government in 2018.

Prior to the implementation of the so called “Chinese Green Fence,” American recyclers had relied on exporting materials to the Chinese market for processing.

The clamp down led to a free fall in the market for recyclable materials, according to McCall, drastically affecting the cost structure of Tillamook’s program, though not its scope.

The recycling modernization act will standardize the recycling program across the entire state of Oregon and shift costs for recycling to the producers of waste products.

By 2025, Oregonians will be able to recycle the same materials in any locality in the state and the cost of recycling will be borne by producer responsibility organizations, or PROs.

PROs are non-profits formed by the producers of recyclable and disposable waste, as well as some advertisers. Those companies fund the PRO, which in turn works with local governments to fund the costs of collection and recycling.

This model aims to remove the cost to the public and governments, shifting it instead to the producers, according to McCall, who noted that the city currently loses money when recycling glass.

The updated program will also reclassify many items as recyclable that have been excluded in recent years. It will go into effect in July 2025.

The February 14 meeting will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Tillamook Bay Community College in the building at 4506 3rd Street. Attendees will be updated on the program’s development to date and be offered a chance to offer input for state officials working on it.

County commissioners approved $15,000 to permanently turn the Old Wheeler-Mohler Road into a fire lane at the same meeting. The funds will pay for installation of a permanent fence with lock at the Highway 101 turnoff for the road and maintenance work to clear the right of wy of brush.

The road, which connects Highway 101 to Highway 53, has been close to its intersection with 101 since a 2016 mudslide, though residents maintained access from 53. FEMA paid for repairs to the road that were completed in December 2022.

Commissioners also approved a survey by Gallup to gauge county employee attitudes about workplace dynamics that will take place in mid-March.

Finally, they signed a letter of support for the Tillamook Bay Watershed Council in its application for funding from the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board (OWEB).

The council has not received funding from OWEB in several years after issues with the council’s management and had become fallow.

It has since reformed its board and hopes that its new structure and leadership will allow it to secure funding this year.

All three commissioners were enthusiastic in praising the work of Hawken Smith (?) who is chairing the new board and appeared at the meeting, and enthusiastically endorsed his work.

Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.