Oregon Ballet Theatre's Xuan Cheng looks forward to challenge with Hong Kong Ballet

Oregon Ballet Theatre principal dancer Xuan Cheng will be moving to Hong Kong to work after performing in the upcoming “La Sylphide,” but she assures fans of two things:

She and her husband, Ye Li, will be keeping the Oregon International Ballet Academy in Beaverton open for now.

“And, I’m going to keep the husband, too,” she joked.

But, given a nice opportunity with Hong Kong Ballet, to be a principal dancer and a ballet mistress, felt too good to pass up.

The 38-year-old Cheng, an OBT principal dancer since 2011, has been performing with both companies for the past several months. She leaves Oregon Ballet Theatre after “La Sylphide,” Feb. 18-25 at Keller Auditorium, and moves to Hong Kong for the rest of the Hong Kong Ballet season and to work on the 2023-24 season.

“I have been back and forth since August, so it’s nice to be back,” Cheng said. “I’m grateful for both Oregon Ballet Theatre and Hong Kong Ballet to be very flexible to let me try things and for me to figure out what’s next.

“I’ll go to Hong Kong and be back for the summer. It’s not like I’m moving there. This is still home. Our school is here, and we’d like to keep it going. The school is our baby; we built it from nothing, and it’s very important to us. We feel very responsible and honored to keep sharing the artistry and experience with the younger generation.”

Cheng and Li work with about 60 students and 20 adults at any one time, from around the Portland area. Perhaps working in Hong Kong will allow for more opportunities for her students, Cheng said.

She recently performed in “Romeo and Juliet” with Hong Kong Ballet in New York City.

The opportunity to change companies came up when Cheng went to Hong Kong to teach and coach and it felt like home and a natural fit. She was flattered when Septime Webre, HKB artistic director, offered her the opportunity to continue as a principal dancer and be a ballet mistress, a support position in artistic leadership.

She wasn’t ready to retire yet, but Cheng had begun looking at ballet mistress positions.

“People ask me, ‘How do you do multiple jobs?’” she said. “I have to do it to figure it out. So, that’s what I’m doing.

“The balance is really important as a ballet mistress and a dancer.”

Cheng is originally from Chenzhou, China. She attended Guangzhou Ballet School and performed for Guangzhou Ballet of China and, later, Les Grands Ballet Canadiens in Canada.

As far as living in Hong Kong, “I love the city energy, the international and multi-cultural (aspects), East meets West,” she said. “The energy is very vibrant. I will miss the calmness of Portland, and the nature. But, it’s kept me busy and giving me more fuel, energy, living and working in two different cities on opposite sides of the world. It’s definitely challenging, but I also know I want to grow as a person and artist. This is the way.”

Cheng enjoys teaching. So, being a ballet mistress will be fun for her. It’s why she and her husband have liked teaching at Oregon International Ballet Academy.

She and Li have created shows for students, including their own “The Nutcracker.”

“I love to be the leader. I love to be the curator, to bring different people together,” Cheng said. “Ballet and dance will be in my life forever. One day I won’t dance anymore, but I’ll serve for the arts. It is my life. I devote my whole life here.

“I have a voice and things to say, and I like to be the bridge between two cultures. I love arts and ballet, and I want to share this art form to the community and everywhere, and share passion with every single person I’ve touched in my life.”

Cheng doesn’t rule out a return to OBT for a show at some point.

“It’s bittersweet,” Cheng said. “Since I’m not, like, leaving Portland, I’ll always keep a connection with OBT; my husband is still at OBT2 as rehearsal director. All my friends are still here. Don’t see it as (the) end, just as a new chapter. You never know what life is going to bring you. I keep my door open to any opportunity. I won’t put my words out there — I won’t say ‘my retirement,’ it’s just my farewell.”

Cheng will perform with Brian Simcoe for the final time as an OBT principal dancer in “La Sylphide,” as Sylphide and James, but they’ll remain in contact as friends.

She and Simcoe have partnered for the past 11 years.

“He’s more like family for me,” Cheng said.

As far as performing in “La Sylphide,” she hasn’t done the full ballet, but Cheng and her husband partnered for the first time in a pas de deux of it, so it’s meaningful. Also, she worked with choreographers Frank Andersen and Eva Kloborg on “Napoli,” and it’s been enjoyable to work with them on another August Bournonville ballet.

The Romantic-era ballet, which was the first to put ballerinas on their toes, tells the story of a young Scottish squire whose life is upended in pursuit of an unattainable love.

“They have so much knowledge and everything. Every day, I’m a sponge,” Cheng said of Andersen and Kloborg.

“I have no idea how many times they’ve done this ballet, but every time they do it they still have tears in their eyes. I love how they care about everything and pass everything to young dancers — that’s what I admire.”

For tickets and more, see obt.org .